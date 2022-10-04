From the outset of the U.S. Senate fisheries debate Tuesday night in Kodiak, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was taking aim at an opponent who chose not to be in the auditorium. She was taking aim at challenger Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-endorsed Republican who garnered 38.58% of the vote in Alaska’s open primary.
In Murkowski’s opening remarks, she made that much clear: “As a candidate I have been here for every one of these. I think it’s important that you show up. I think it’s important that you show up and you recognize that fisheries really is the largest private-sector industry in our state. I am disappointed that one of our challengers is not here with us today. I think it’s disappointing. I’m very appreciative to be here today with [Democrat challenger Pat Chesbro] and those who are in the audience and listening.”
Of course, Murkowski v Tshibaka would have been the more significant matchup. Murkowski won the August primary with 45% of the vote, and pundits and other interested observers know that the race for a U.S. Senate seat from Alaska, which culminates with the Nov. 8 general election, will be between the two of them unless something unexpected and scandalous happens in the next month.
Chesbro won 6.83% of the vote in the primary, and while she was a good sport at the fisheries debate she acknowledged she has much to learn about the industry, and her answers reflected as much. This was typical of her responses: “I have not had as much experience as others,” and “Again, I’m really kind of novice.”
But the game still had to be played, as the saying goes. And Murkowski took every opportunity to remind listeners and attendees of her industry knowledge and express how her experience in Congress is a benefit to Alaska.
“My job, as your senator, is to really keep our fisheries strong for all,” Murkowski said early on. “This is intervening on trade issues, this is helping to build out the markets, this is helping to incent our young fishermen to enter a graying fleet, and particularly when the barriers to entry are as high as they are.”
Murkowski said the three greatest challenges facing Alaska fisheries today are attracting young workers, developing and sustaining markets in a “changing global dynamic,” and the issue of sustainability and the broader discussions around reauthorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act and climate change.
The senate fisheries debate was the last of three hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live on KMXT-FM.
