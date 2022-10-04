From the outset of the U.S. Senate fisheries debate Tuesday night in Kodiak, Sen. Lisa Murkowski was taking aim at an opponent who chose not to be in the auditorium. She was taking aim at challenger Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-endorsed Republican who garnered 38.58% of the vote in Alaska’s open primary.

In Murkowski’s opening remarks, she made that much clear: “As a candidate I have been here for every one of these. I think it’s important that you show up. I think it’s important that you show up and you recognize that fisheries really is the largest private-sector industry in our state. I am disappointed that one of our challengers is not here with us today. I think it’s disappointing. I’m very appreciative to be here today with [Democrat challenger Pat Chesbro] and those who are in the audience and listening.”

