Noah Davis turned an after-school bus ride home into $100. That’s a pretty good return for sitting on a not-so-comfy seat for 30 minutes.
While most kids use their time on the bus to unwind and talk to friends, Davis put pen to paper and wrote an award-winning essay.
Davis’ 610-word essay titled “What I Learned About Investing” bagged him first place in the statewide InvestWrite essay competition for grades sixth through eighth. The contest was part of the SIFMA Foundation’s stock market game that Kodiak middle and high school gifted and talented teacher Rena Rankin deployed in her classes this past spring.
Davis — a rising eighth-grader— was recently awarded his bag of goodies, a banner that will be displayed at Kodiak Middle School, and, of course, the big prize — a $100 gift card.
After hearing of the prize, father Michael joked that dinner was on his son. Noah had other plans for the cash.
“I’m going to save it because I’ve been saving up money for a PC,” Noah said.
Noah’s essay highlighted the four things he learned during the three-month stock market game — bonds, mutual funds, stocks and interest rates.
“This can help me and others because I can pass my knowledge along to people who don’t have such knowledge, and it can help me, and them, make better decisions when it comes to stocks, bonds and mutual funds,” he wrote. “If I invested $100,000 into stocks, mutual funds and bonds I would choose things with high-interest return rates, closest maturity dates and stocks that are at a low but are releasing new products soon.”
In the stock market game, teams of five students started with $100,000 worth of virtual money and used NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange to research companies to invest in. Each team had to invest in stocks, bonds and mutual funds.
“With the unpredictable stock market over the past few months, it was a challenging time to participate in the game,” Rankin wrote in an email.
The eight Kodiak middle and high school teams that played in the contest also were selected to compete in the Capitol Hill Challenge. Two of Rankin’s teams finished in the top 100 out of 1,600 teams competing nationwide.
Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski congratulated the Kodiak teams in a brief YouTube message.
“You’ve also learned about how countries across the globe are interconnected economically,” Murkwoski said. “And importantly, you have learned about personal financial management — how to save, how to invest wisely and how to plan for a solid future.”
Noah said his team’s portfolio ballooned to about $120,000, with Tesla bringing in the most significant return.
“They went from $800 to $1,100 in a day or two. It just sky-rocketed,” he said.
This was the first year Rankin — a fourth-year teacher in the Kodiak Island Borough School District — had her students participate in the competition. The game enhanced the students’ and the teacher’s knowledge of stock markets.
“I never knew anything about it, and I’ve learned enough that I feel comfortable to start investing if I wanted to,” Rankin said.
Rankin had her students write their essays outside the classroom. Noah wrote his essay on the bus ride home and was shocked that he won.
“Was it actually statewide? I thought it was islandwide,” Noah said.
Does Noah have a future of being a financial adviser? Probably not, as he said that career is not for him. Don’t tell that to his mom, though.
“Once she (Rankin) told us he won, I was like maybe we should get Noah to teach us stocks,” Noah’s mom, Denise, said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.