After more than a year of negotiations and several recently halted, delayed and bypassed cargo operations on the West Coast and Alaska, the union representing longshore workers in Alaska recently reached a tentative bargaining agreement.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Alaska Longshore Division reached a tentative agreement for the union’s 300 members working around Alaska. The union also reached a similar agreement for the 22,000 members in its West Coast division. 

