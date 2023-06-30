After more than a year of negotiations and several recently halted, delayed and bypassed cargo operations on the West Coast and Alaska, the union representing longshore workers in Alaska recently reached a tentative bargaining agreement.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Alaska Longshore Division reached a tentative agreement for the union’s 300 members working around Alaska. The union also reached a similar agreement for the 22,000 members in its West Coast division.
The union said details on the tentative agreement won’t be released to the public until after it completes the ratification process. The union did say that its time at the bargaining table represents “the importance and hard work” of union members, and the “sacrifices they made during the pandemic,” according to reporting from Unalaska Community Broadcasting.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Alaska Longshore Division said in a statement that it’s still up to union members to vote for the agreement. If ratified, the Alaska Longshore Division’s new contract would apply until June 2028.
Disruptive actions allegedly caused by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union resulted in halted cargo operations at the Port of Seattle earlier this month, among other places. The International Longshore and Warehouse Union denied the Pacific Maritime Association’s accusations of coordinated stoppages.
At that time, the maritime association said various West Coast ports, including Tacoma, were to continue to be affected by “coordinated and disruptive work actions” that started June 2 by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
Impacts were minimal, though some Kodiak deliveries were affected. Matson Navigation of Alaska, the largest shipper in Kodiak, gives notice to communities, including Kodiak, that rely on its shipping services when those services are disrupted for any reason. In dire situations, Matson has flown in supplies or used the ferry service to supply Kodiak with essentials.
