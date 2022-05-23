After a passionate debate, the Borough Assembly approved the Kodiak Island Borough’s School District’s request for $11.9 million to support its fiscal year 2023 budget at its meeting on Thursday.
The controversy over the Board of Education’s estimated budget is that it is $1.6 million more than what the district asked for last year. The district attributes this increase to inflation, KIBSD Chief Finance Director Sandy Daws said in a presentation to the Borough Assembly in April.
The Borough Assembly is in the process of determining its own budget. The assembly was presented a preliminary budget already, which would be balanced if the assembly decided to give the school district its full ask — but only if Gov. Mike Dunleavy fulfills his promise of fully funding school bond debt.
Assemblyman Scott Ardnt proposed a motion to give the school district $800,000 less than what it asked for for the fiscal year 2023. He stated that the borough could always give the district the other $800,000 later once it knew how much money the borough would receive from the state for school bond debt.
The tradeoff to reducing the amount of money that the school district receives at once is that it will force the school district to delay hiring eight teachers until the rest of the $800,000 comes through, Assemblyman Geoff Smith said. The district will only hire as many teachers as it knows it can afford and the longer it waits to hire teachers, the harder it will be to get employees, documents in the Thursday agenda packet stated.
“I think our primary responsibility as a second class borough is education. The [budget the borough] manager has presented to us is balanced, keeps the mill rate stable,” Smith said. “[To reduce it] by $800,000 reduces the school district by eight teachers and I don’t think any of us up here are qualified to say which 8 teachers are they not going to hire or fill because they’re not going to see that funding. I can’t support this.”
Mayor Bill Roberts, who did not vote, because he there was not a ties assembly, stated that he believed that Dunleavy will follow through on his funding promises, because it is an election year.
“I don’t think anyone is going to sit up here and say that we don’t want to hire teachers, because that’s not where our heart is and we all know it’s our primary duty [to support the school district],” Assemblywoman Aimee Williams said. She went on to say, “That is our primary responsibility but that is not our only responsibility. I want to trust the governor — I do — but I don’t.”
Assemblyman James Turner, Arndt and Williams all voted in favor of this amendment. Ardnt, Turner and Williams each stated that this was not an ideal situation, however they did not trust Dunleavy to follow through on his promise for full school bond debt reimbursement, so this would be the responsible action.
Assemblymen Jared Griffin, Joe Delgado, Scott Smiley and Smith all voted against the amendment to the motion to provide the school district with only $11.1 million dollars for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
After the assembly members rejected the amendment to the original motion, they voted on the original motion to give the school district $11.9 million for FY23. That motion passed, 5-2, with Griffin, Delgado, Smith, Smiley and Williams voting in favor of it, while Ardnt and Turner opposed it.
PUBLIC HEARING AT THE NEXT REGULAR MEETING
The Borough Assembly advanced four ordinances to public hearings at its next regular meeting on June 2.
Assembly members begrudgingly, but unanimously agreed to advance a motion forward to write off personal property delinquent taxes. There are 13 accounts that the borough has determined that it is unable to receive property taxes from for various reasons, including people dying and businesses closing. The total amount of debt that the borough will dismiss is $14,521.98.
Another ordinance that will be open for a public hearing on June 2 is over the process in which Kodiak Island Borough employees can dispose of public records. This motion proposes borough employees to eliminate records without having to undergo a resolution process beforehand. This is meant to expedite the process. The Borough Assembly will still be notified of records that are destroyed.
There will also be a hearing whether or not to change the way contracts that cost between $500 and $25,000 are rewarded. Currently, the Borough Manager can exercise a local preference for contracts that cost between $500 and $15,000. If approved, this ordinance would increase the cap to $25,000.
The last ordinance concerned the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. There will be more discussion about the contents of the proposed budget at the assembly’s next work session on May 26.
