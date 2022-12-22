The Kodiak Shakesbears is partnering with the Kodiak Arts Council to produce Kodiak Youth Theatre: Holiday Edition, which runs through Friday. 

The result of their week-long effort will be the production and performance of the play “Christmas: Virtually,” by Flip Cobler and Cindy Marcus on Friday at 6 pm and Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm. Both performances will be in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium drama pod.

