The Kodiak Shakesbears is partnering with the Kodiak Arts Council to produce Kodiak Youth Theatre: Holiday Edition, which runs through Friday.
The result of their week-long effort will be the production and performance of the play “Christmas: Virtually,” by Flip Cobler and Cindy Marcus on Friday at 6 pm and Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm. Both performances will be in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium drama pod.
“That’s right. We’re putting on a play in one week,” according to a joint statement from drama teacher Jared Griffin and Arts Council Executive Director Katie Oliver.
The production involves more than 20 kids and 12 high school theater students.
“Christmas: Virtually,” is a series of 10 short, family friendly and funny plays that explore various aspects of the holiday season, according to Griffin and Oliver.
Examples include “Clarence” (the angel in “It’s a Wonderful Life”) giving advice to his son, and another performance is staged as a mystery about who stole Frosty’s hat. Yet another will show Rudolph working through his anxiety while sitting on a psychiatrist’s couch and, separately, a scene will show what happens if you were to give all the gifts from “12 Days of Christmas.”
“Christmas: Virtually” will be directed by Griffin, the KHS/KMS Drama and Speech Club coach. He has directed more than two dozen plays, most of them involving young actors. His youth theater directing credits include “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “She Kills Monsters,” “Wendy and Peter,” and “The Doctor in Wonderland.”
Griffin also has coached the high school club to four consecutive state championships in drama and speech, starting in 2019.
Kodiak Youth Theatre: Holiday Edition is a benefit for the KHS Shakesbears to support their competitions and theater work this spring.
Tickets to “Christmas: Virtually” are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
