Kodiak Island Borough assembly members were asked to review and score 11 applications for the vacant borough manager’s position at Thursday’s work session.
Meagan Christiansen, the borough’s lead in coordinating the hunt, said the list of applicants will remain confidential until the assembly meets to discuss the final pool they wish to consider and interview. She added that four applicants from a previous search have re-applied.
The assembly launched the search June 28, days after it terminated Roxanne Murphy following a six month review.
Christiansen asked whether the borough should move forward with considering an executive search firm to find an applicant. She reached out to three firms who had experience in Alaska, while two others submitted proposals.
The firms offered services that range from finding a pool of applicants to providing a thorough background and social media background check. The cost to conduct a search range between $19,000 and $23,000 for a first round search, plus reduced but still significant, price for additional rounds.
Some assembly members balked at the cost, including Aimee Williams.
“When I saw the prices I was sticker shocked, so I’m thinking no,” Williams said at the meeting. She added the current process works and preferred to keep it open, especially if the borough received 11 applications in two weeks.
Assembly members Scott Arndt and James Turner agreed, with Turner noting he’s had experience in the past with headhunter firms who end up just doing the same task as Christiansen.
Other assembly members, including Scott Smiley and Jared Griffin, disagreed.
Smiley said the previous two searches over the past several years saw two borough managers eliminated — Murphy in June after six months and former manager Michael Powers in September 2021 after five years.
“I’m pretty much ready to have a professional group look at this rather than our widespread net,” Smiley said. “We really don’t understand how to do this very well at all.”
The assembly gave consensus to review and score the 11 applications first, and take a procedure vote at a future upcoming scheduled regular meeting.
SERVICE AREA CONTRACTS
Interim borough manager Dave Conrad provided the assembly with contracts for the borough’s service districts, stressing that all of them have expired for several years.
Advice from the borough attorney, Conrad said, “is that we should not be operating this way.”
Conrad said he contacted the Fairbanks North Star Borough for samples or suggestions, as the Interior borough has more than 100 fire and road service areas. The main purpose, he said, was to get input and get a conversation started.
Contractors for the borough’s service areas are responsible for regular road maintenance, snow and ice removal, ditch cleaning, among other essential services.
“It would be nice to get this done before winter,” he said.
Assembly member Scott Ardnt, who sits on Service Area No. 1’s board, bluntly tore into the sample contracts.
“This isn’t going to work for Kodiak or any of the service districts,” he said. No one service area was the same — some have paved roads, another has a mix of paved and gravel roads, while others have just gravel. Other concerns included budget concerns and standards that even the borough has a hard time meeting.
“We need to be flexible,” Arndt said. “We’re better off starting with what he has had and go from there.”
Conrad said he has asked for information from the various road service areas, with great difficulty from some.
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said it was best to get all road service areas on board, while acknowledging “it will be like pulling teeth” for some.
ARPA FUNDS
Borough staff asked for a direction on what should be done with $300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The assembly developed a set of resolutions that allocated approximately $1.25 million in a first round of distribution from the pandemic relief bill, allocated among replacing lost revenue in the general fund, designs for Peterson Elementary’s roof and HVAC system, forward funding the tourism fund for two years, replacing the Chiniak School well, and improving the landfill’s stormwater infiltration/collection system.
However, Conrad said the $300,000 earmarked for design and planning of hospital building that houses Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center and Kodiak Community Health Center doesn’t qualify for ARAP fundings.
Conrad said the reason was “due to the local average median income level these funds cannot be utilized for the design or construction of new facilities.”
The assembly agreed by consensus to reallocate the $300,000 to the general fund, even as it considers purchasing much needed vehicles in the future.
Finance director Dora Cross also asked for a rough idea of what the assembly should do with a second round of ARPA funding, roughly $1.2 million, along with an unexpected $11 million in refunded school bond debt reimbursement money from the state.
Cross suggested the borough could calculate which of its current bonds are recallable and could be paid off. Conrad added such calculations would be a lengthy process.
Assembly members in general agreed, with some noting the $11 million from the state would likely take some time to be distributed.
Assembly member Joe Delgado was of a different mind, believing at least some of the second round of ARPA funding, when it’s disbursed, should go to the disadvantaged “because they are often overlooked and it is getting close to winter.”
