Alaska’s 229 federally recognized tribes received formal state recognition Thursday under legislation that Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed into law.
“We are the state with the largest Native population per capita in the country. I am glad this has been rectified today by the hard work of legislators. This is a good day for all of us,” Dunleavy said at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage.
At a bill-signing ceremony attended by Alaska tribal leaders and lawmakers, the governor also signed into law a state-tribal education compact that allows for the development of tribally operated K-12 public schools under a five-year pilot program.
The State-Tribal Education Compact is the start of a conversation between the State Board of Education and Alaska’s Tribes to establish a demonstration project to bring back to the Legislature for consideration, according to Tanana Chiefs Conference.
“We stand ready to work with the state to design systems that allow us to work as partners and improve educational outcomes for children,” said Chief Brian Ridley, who chairs TCC and attended the bill signing.
The education compact recognizes a tribal organization’s authority to manage and run five demonstration public schools open to all students with a special focus on Alaska Native culture, history, languages and traditions. Sen. Gary Stevens, a Kodiak Republican, was lead sponsor of the state-tribal education compact.
“The compact is an opportunity to bring more of the cultural history of Native Alaska and Native languages into our curriculum,” Stevens said at the signing ceremony. “This is not just for Native students but for all students of Alaska.”
Rep. Mike Cronk, a Tok Republican, spoke at the ceremony and expressed his support for the education compact, as well as for the state’s power cost equalization program, which offsets the high cost of electricity in rural Alaska.
‘BEFORE MANKIND MARKED THE PASSAGE OF TIME’
With recognition of Alaska’s federally recognized tribes now codified as state law, Alaska joins about a dozen other states that officially acknowledge and welcome relationships with tribes and tribal organizations.
Rep. Tiffany Zulkolsky, a Bethel Democrat, was the primary sponsor of the legislation, which she described as a “historic milestone” for advancing tribal relations.
While the legal relationship between the state government and Alaska tribes does not change, tribal leaders say that state recognition underscores the importance of Alaska Native people to the state and its future.
“Indigenous people have inhabited land in the state for multiple millennia since time immemorial or before mankind marked the passage of time,” states Senate Bill 123. “It is the intent of the Legislature to exercise its constitutional policymaking authority and acknowledge through formal recognition the federally recognized tribes in the state.”
Ridley of Tanana Chiefs Conference predicted that formal state recognition will lead to better outcomes for Alaska and Alaska tribes.
“With this bill, Tribes are recognized as partners in the work of mapping the best path forward for Alaska and its people. This is a tribute to what we can accomplish working together,” said Ridley.
The signing of the tribal education compact and the state-tribal recognition bill were high-profile events in Anchorage Thursday. The Alaska Federation of Natives, which represents more than 140,000 Alaska Native people, streamed the signing ceremony live on its website. Tribal leaders from across Alaska attended.
Rose Dunleavy, the governor’s wife, spoke at the ceremony Thursday. She is Inupiaq from the Kobuk River Valley village of Noorvik. “Today we are recognizing our whole person as Alaskans, Alaska Natives and Americans,” Rose Dunleavy said. “Tribes play an important role in our past, present and future.”
Emil Notti, an engineer and Indigenous activist, also spoke, as did Willie Hensley, a retired Democratic politician who had a critical role in the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
The governor’s signing event is likely to be seen as positive for his reelection bid in the weeks before Alaska’s primary election, which is Aug. 16.
Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, is a frontrunner challenger in the race. Walker created a tribal advisory council that was popular during his administration but ended when Dunleavy came to office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.