The Kodiak Area Native Association has prevailed in a court case against the Kodiak Island Borough regarding whether KANA should be allowed to have property tax exemptions for its holdings in Kodiak and outlying villages.
A Superior Court judge ruled last week that the Kodiak-based medical and social services non-profit met federal and state criteria as a charitable non-profit and, with two exceptions, that its offices, clinics, employee housing and support facilities qualified for the exemption.
In a ruling last Wednesday, Judge Christina Reigh also wrote that the borough should consider KANA exempt from property tax because its revenue is based largely on federal grants and 95 percent of its expenditures went directly to pay for health and community services.
“There was no evidence presented at trial indicating that KANA has any profit motive,” the judge wrote. “The revenue generated is used to support KANA’s programs that serve a charitable purpose.”
KANA is registered with the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) non-profit and has been exempt from federal income tax since 1995. It’s recognized as a non-profit by the Alaska Department of Commerce, is exempt from Kodiak’s city sales tax, and is signatory to the Alaska Tribal Health Compact.
KANA CEO Mike Pfeffer said the ruling is welcome. “It’s good to get this in the rear view. The ruling is consistent with what we’ve been saying, and we’re glad to be moving on,” Pfeffer told KDM.
Unless the Borough appeals to the Alaska Supreme Court, a decision that could come as early as the next Borough Assembly meeting on Sept. 21, the ruling marks the end of a nearly four-year struggle for KANA to establish its property tax exemption.
Borough Mayor Scott Arndt declined to comment on the ruling. The Borough Assembly has scheduled a special meeting Thursday to meet with its attorney on the matter in executive session.
In January 2020, KANA applied for tax exemption for 10 properties. After the borough assessor granted two, partially granted three more and denied the rest, KANA appealed.
In April 2021, KANA sued the borough in Superior Court, citing that the borough assessor “issued final decisions denying the exemptions without providing a fair hearing.”
A three-day hearing was held before Reigh in Kodiak the week of Jan. 31. In last week’s ruling, Reigh noted the qualifications for tax-exempt status for each of KANA’s clinic, support and housing facilities.
— Kodiak Marketplace
“In 2020 and 2021, the first floor of the old AC building served a charitable purpose supporting KANA programs. From August 2021 to present, the building has been under construction and not being used for charitable purposes, and does not qualify for an exemption…,” the judge wrote.
A completed Kodiak Marketplace, when commercial leases are in place on the ground floor and KANA administrative offices fill the second, will qualify for the tax exemption, she ruled.
— Alutiiq Museum
KANA, which co-owned the Museum building with Natives of Kodiak Inc., transferred title of the first floor of the building at no cost to the Alutiiq Heritage Foundation in 2021. KANA’s tax liability before that was exempted. “The museum’s activities constitute a non-profit, charitable purpose… and qualifies for a tax exemption… . Selling art in the museum shop and payment for archaeological work does not negate the museum’s status as a non-profit organization,” Reigh wrote.
— Alutiiq Enwia Health Center (3449 E. Rezanof Drive)
The borough originally exempted only the 62% of the building that housed clinics, and did not exempt the remaining 38% that housed administrative offices. The judge ruled that the administrative offices are essential to KANA’s charitable mission, and “therefore, are exempt from borough taxation.”
— Kodiak Child Advocacy Center
KANA leases 64 percent of this facility to Alaska Communications Services, and houses programs and equipment in the rest. The leased portion is taxable, but the 38% that KANA uses for programs is exempt.
— Akhiok’s Kaguyak Tribal Offices, Ouzinkie and Port Lions employee housing
KANA’s Akhiok building is rented to the Kagayal Tribe at cost, and is used to administer Bureau of Indian Affairs and other federal programs, and is therefore exempt. Employee housing in Ouzinkie and Port Lions supports KANA’s Indian Health Service obligation in the villages and is exempt.
— Kodiak Repair Shop
The Repair Shop was converted into KANA’s COVID testing site during the pandemic, and is used for equipment maintenance and repair, shipping and receiving and vehicle management, in support of KANA’s health and community services. Therefore it is exempt.
— Community Services Center
KANA shares ownership of the Near Island office building with Koniag Inc., and houses administration for KANA social services and VPSOs, each of which uses federal tribal program funds. The ground floor of the building, KANA’s portion, qualifies for a borough tax exemption, the judge ruled.
— Wellness Center
KANA’s gym for IHS beneficiaries, veterans and employees fulfills terms of a significant federal health grant, considered a charitable purpose, and therefore is exempt, the ruling states.
The ruling also illustrated KANA’s non-profit status using fiscal year 2021 financial figures.
The ruling states: In FY21, KANA revenues were $48.4 million, with 64 percent from Indian Health Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and other federal sources, 30 percent from Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and self-pay, 4 percent from COVID relief and other funding and approximately 2 percent from Alaska Native Health Center reimbursements, charitable gaming, (KANA owns a share in an Anchorage bingo hall), rental and investment income.
Total FY21 expenses were $36.7 million, with 80 percent spent on health services, 15 percent on community services 3 percent on direct facilities costs, 1.6 percent on administrative and indirect cost recovery and less than 1 percent on special general fund projects.
That left $11.7 million, approximately the fund balance needed to cover three months of expenses and reflecting a significant boost from COVID funding. KANA’s surplus was $6.5 million in 2020 and $7.4 million in 2022, the ruling states.
“There was no evidence indicating that KANA has any profit motive. The revenue generated is used to support KANA programs that serve a charitable purpose. The court concludes that KANA’s sources of revenue are in accordance with federal program requirements, fall within the parameters of its programs and do not demonstrate a dominant profit motive, either by KANA as a whole or by KANA’s use of any of the properties at issue,” last Wednesday’s ruling stated.
