The Kodiak Area Native Association has prevailed in a court case against the Kodiak Island Borough regarding whether KANA should be allowed to have property tax exemptions for its holdings in Kodiak and outlying villages. 

A Superior Court judge ruled last week that the Kodiak-based medical and social services non-profit met federal and state criteria as a charitable non-profit and, with two exceptions, that its offices, clinics, employee housing and support facilities qualified for the exemption. 

