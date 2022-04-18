The City Council voted Thursday at its regular meeting to create a $207,000 contract with AIM Maintenance LLC for the installation of Portland Loos downtown. Portland Loos are public restrooms, independent of other businesses or buildings, which are permanently installed. The city is using the loos so that tourists will not bother local businesses to use their restrooms, according to the agenda packet. Currently, there are four loos on the island, although the City Council has discussed buying a fifth loo.
“I think that the community will be extremely pleased when these get installed,” Councilman Charles Davidson said. “I want to especially thank the borough for allocating $153,000 toward the installations.”
The project described in the city’s request for proposals outlined the installation of four loos, including two loos at Pier 2, where cruise ships dock, and no loos to be installed at Pier 1, near the Kodiak Visitor Information Center and the ferry terminal.
In order to install the toilets, the city must remove pavement for the installation process, then repave the roads, and stub out a connection between the loos and the city’s existing water and sewage system. If the city were to add two loos at Pier 2, it would be more cost efficient to either completely install them or establish two utility connections in the same areas at the same time, agenda documents stated.
Councilman John Whiddon was concerned the city may go an entire summer without a fifth Portland Loo and proposed that, before anything is written or signed, the city includes the creation of a utility connection at Pier 1. He suggested accepting AIM Maintenance’s bill and negotiating moving the fourth loo to Pier 1, and stubbing out a space for a fifth loo at Pier 2.
The City Council voted to approve the agreement with AIM Maintenance with the possibility of adding an addendum to the contract to account for changes in locations or the purchase of a fifth Portland Loo.
Councilman Terry Haines opposed the decision, arguing that the proposal request the city put out and the bid that AIM Maintenance responded to did not include the installation of a fifth utility connection. It would be unreasonable for the city to accept this bid if it planned on negotiating a contract for a project that is significantly different than the one outlined in the request for proposal, he said.
The council approved a contract with BDO USA, LLP in an amount not to exceed $450,000, for the company to send over three people to work in the finance department from May to October 2022.
ACKNOWLEDGING THE PASSING OF REP. DON YOUNG
The City Council passed a resolution to formally acknowledge the death of Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska. Young was the longest-serving member of the Alaska congressional delegation. According to the resolution, he was a champion of Alaska’s fisheries and persistently worked to get funding for various public projects on the island. Most recently, Young earmarked $7 million to go to the city of Kodiak to build a new fire hall as a part of the national fiscal year 2022 budget.
CHANGES IN HOW CITY FUNDS NONPROFITS
The city of Kodiak will change its policy toward funding nonprofit organizations. Now the city will be able to grant nonprofit organizations a maximum of 1% of its budgeted general funds, in an amount not to exceed $225,000, until the General Fund balance reaches an accumulation of six months of operating expenditures, not including any fund balance appropriation and transfers to capital project funds.
In addition to this, the city replaced the “Youth and Adult Recreations Program ‘’ with a “Quality of Life Program,” which can encompass all of the grants available under the previous program, as well as other grants. The “Quality of Life Program” has a funding of $7,500.
Finally, the allowable funding for public safety and emergency support programs increased from $15,000 to $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.