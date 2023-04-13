Bears

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

As bear watchers crowd the Rezanof Drive bridge near the Russian River and other areas each summer there is an increasing concern about safety. 

 Lev Oswell

A committee has been formed to find ways to improve traffic and safety for Kodiak bear watchers and other passersby along Rezanof Drive in the Womens Bay area.

The committee, named the Womens Bay Safety and Improvement Project, held its first meeting on Tuesday. It is made up of community members and representatives from Koniag, the state Department of Fish and Game, Audubon Society and Island Trails Network, among others.

