A committee has been formed to find ways to improve traffic and safety for Kodiak bear watchers and other passersby along Rezanof Drive in the Womens Bay area.
The committee, named the Womens Bay Safety and Improvement Project, held its first meeting on Tuesday. It is made up of community members and representatives from Koniag, the state Department of Fish and Game, Audubon Society and Island Trails Network, among others.
The main areas of concern for the group are the Russian River and Sargent Creek bridges and parking areas, but several other smaller, less visible areas exist as well.
When salmon runs are at their peak in those streams, the area gets crowded with people who want to watch the bears as they feast on fish headed upstream. Other people are attracted to the area for hiking, bird watching and their own fishing opportunities.
“The highway, including the bridges, has very little parking, crossing, or even standing options for the crowds that accumulate,” committee member Ben Millstein wrote to KDM in 2021.
“It is a serious traffic safety hazard with pedestrians not adequately focused on vehicles at highway speeds standing right at the side of the road, on bridges and crossing back and forth. Cars and trucks park in the middle of the highway lanes to watch the bears.”
The committee was initially considered years ago. However, it was put off, which has allowed other organizations to get on board with the project.
“It’s crazy what they do,” said Paul Chervenak, an organizer of the committee and chairman of the Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee, in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “[They] leave their doors open, stop in the middle of the road — little kids running around right on the highway. ... We need to try to fix the problem before someone gets hurt.”
Some of the potential ideas include adding parking along these areas in addition to pedestrian and biking pathways and bridges separated from highway traffic. Other ideas include adding boardwalks or walkways for animal watchers.
Koniag currently owns the land on the waterside of the highway where development could occur, and it includes a fair amount of grassland and wooded areas.
“Koniag’s main concern is for protection from liability and management concerns that come with encouraging public access to our private lands,” Peter Olsen, land and resource manager for Koniag, said via an email to KDM bearing his name. “Details will need to be worked out through the planning process, but we think these issues are ultimately solvable.”
Koniag and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge were able to secure a grant for a contract with Corvus Design to consult with the public to investigate different possibilities for the project, Olsen said at the meeting.
“Koniag’s long-term hope is that the co-stewardship arrangement will result in a long-term positive contribution to the wellbeing of the community,” Olsen said to KDM.
While not yet scheduled, meetings may be opened to the public as soon as June, according to Chervenak.
