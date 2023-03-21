Nevada Penaloza-Angell, a 24-year-old Kodiak resident, is wanted on three felony warrants after a recent alleged burglary, according to court documents.

Shawn Case and Bianni Penaloza-Angell, Nevada’s sister, found Nevada in his father’s Kodiak residence on March 10, according to court documents. Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak received a phone call from Case stating that Nevada Penaloza-Angell was making threats and not leaving the residence. Case hung-up then called a second time to say that Nevada had left.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.