Nevada Penaloza-Angell, a 24-year-old Kodiak resident, is wanted on three felony warrants after a recent alleged burglary, according to court documents.
Shawn Case and Bianni Penaloza-Angell, Nevada’s sister, found Nevada in his father’s Kodiak residence on March 10, according to court documents. Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak received a phone call from Case stating that Nevada Penaloza-Angell was making threats and not leaving the residence. Case hung-up then called a second time to say that Nevada had left.
State Trooper Jason Young arrived at the scene after Nevada had left the residence, according to court documents. Young took a statement from both Bianni and Case about what had happened, according to court documents.
Bianni and Case had gone to the residence to look for a spare key to Bianni’s vehicle, according to court documents. Upon arriving at the residence, Bianni and Case allegedly found Nevada sleeping in the residence.
Bianni allegedly told Nevada he wasn’t supposed to be at the residence because law enforcement officers had advised him to stay off the property on Feb. 12, court documents indicate. Nevada then began calling Bianni derogatory names, according to statements in the court documents.
Bianni allegedly began looking for her spare key and noticed it was missing from the drawer, according to court documents. Bianni believes Nevada may have the spare key, according to court documents. After Bianni allegedly told Nevada that Alaska State Troopers were looking for him, he became upset and began gathering his items to leave. Nevada allegedly threatened to hurt Case, according to statements in the court documents.
After Nevada allegedly threatened Case, Bianni allegedly attempted to push Nevada back into the room, and when Nevada allegedly took an aggressive stance she allegedly hit him over the head, according to court documents. Bianni said she did not believe Nevada would hit her, but she was still scared, according to court documents.
Case allegedly heard Bianni say to Nevada: “Why are you trying to hit me?,” and Bianni told Case to call Alaska State Troopers. Case allegedly returned to his vehicle to make the call, according to court documents.
Bianni allegedly told Nevada to leave the residence, and court documents indicate he jumped out the window.
A third witness, who came to unlock the residence, described seeing a person running across a hallway, and the person heard Bianni arguing with her brother, according to court documents.
The missing vehicle key belongs to Bianni’s Dodge Nitro. Alaska State Troopers so far have been unable to locate Nevada, according to court documents. They still have warrants out for his arrest: one for the alleged burglary, one for a failure to appear and a third for an alleged probation violation.
Anyone with information on Nevada’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Kodiak’s State Trooper Office at 907-486-4121 or submit crime reports online at dps.alaska.gov.
