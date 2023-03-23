Ryuichi “Rudy” Tsukada of Anchorage is Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s preferred nominee to fill a seat on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.
Dunleavy made the announcement recently in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.
“I am grateful for Governor Dunleavy’s consideration and believe my longstanding experience with subsistence, recreational, and commercial fisheries will be an asset to the Council,” Tsukada wrote in a statement to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “My goals will be to ensure all stakeholders are heard and their views are fairly considered, and to support the sustainable management of Alaska fisheries for current and future generations.”
Three names are required to be submitted for consideration, although the preferred choice is almost always approved. The two other nominees are Sam Rabung and Tom Taube.
Tsukada has been the chief operating officer of the Coastal Villages Region Fund for the past 2 ½ years. Before that he was the director of programs for the same entity. The Coastal Villages Region Fund is one of six Community Development Quota programs that receives shares of Bering Sea crab and groundfish “to provide economic and social benefits to support the subsistence fishery lifestyle of the group’s 20-member communities,” Dunleavy stated.
Prior to joining the Coastal Villages Region Fund, Tsukada was owner of Kardinal Enterprise for two years, where he did contract work to provide management services to companies requiring assistance in strategic planning, according to LinkedIn. Prior to that, Tsukada was president of Aleut Enterprise LLC from 2009 to 2018, and was CEO of QNEB for four years before that, all according to LinkedIn.
Said Dunleavy: “My preferred nominee would provide balanced and insightful experience to the NPFMC and contribute greatly to fisheries management and conservation in the North Pacific.”
Dunleavy pointed out that “Rudy is also known in sportfishing circles as one of the kayak anglers that popularized saltwater sport fishing for halibut and salmon from a kayak in southcentral Alaska. If appointed, his goals will be to ensure that stakeholders are heard and that their concerns are fairly considered, while also ensuring that living marine resources are well-managed for the benefit of current and future generations.”
REGARDING THE OTHER NOMINEES
Sam Rabung is the director of commercial fisheries for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Dunleavy said Rabung “ marcbelieves in managing the resource for the maximum benefit of the people following the sustained yield principle, minimizing waste and promoting full utilization.”
Tom Taube is the deputy director of the Alaska Department of Fish & Game’s Sport Fish Division, who is currently in acting director status.
