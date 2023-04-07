The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to conduct an aggressive at-sea vessel inspection program this summer that will have members boarding most vessels.
Summer operations in Kodiak waters for the Coast Guard’s Maritime Safety and Security Team are scheduled to start July 24 and go through Aug. 13.
Any underway vessel could be boarded by the Coast Guard for inspection, primarily for safety and fisheries enforcement.
And while that could happen in any given year, the difference this summer is that all vessels in the vicinity of Kodiak should expect to be boarded.
The Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Detachment in Kodiak currently does inspections for docked vessels, and that will continue. The Maritime Safety and Security Team operation will inspect vessels to ensure policy compliance while at sea.
“We’re not there to get anybody or catch anybody red handed,” said Lt. Junior Grade Michael Rosenberg, in an interview with KDM. “We’re there to make sure that everyone’s in compliance. Know the rules that you have to follow, and before you get out underway just do a quick check of your own vessel. Make sure that all your safety equipment is up to date.”
The operation is not limited to commercial fishing vessels. The Coast Guard will also be boarding charters and boats owned by individuals for recreational use. The team is not looking to board larger vessels such as shipping/transport vessels, ferries or cargo vessels, according to Rosenberg.
During the inspections the team will be looking to ensure policy compliance for vessels, including safety equipment, documentation and adherence to fishing regulations.
Those not in compliance could receive anything from a warning or fine, or even have their trip canceled and their vessel escorted back to port, according to Rosenberg.
The Maritime Safety and Security Team is looking to minimize the impact their operation will have on local fishing. The length of an individual inspection is not likely to last more than 30 minutes, according to Rosenberg. The team will allow fishermen to continue their operations during the boarding.
“In Kodiak, fishing is money and time is money. The No. 1 thing that we’re looking at is not to stop any of that,” Rosenberg said.
Thorough inspections like these are not something done frequently in Kodiak. But, random Maritime Safety and Security Team inspections are done across Alaska every year.
The Maritime Safety and Security Team recently conducted a site visit at Base Kodiak to assess factors it needs to consider for the operation. The team plans on bringing in 29-foot vessels to conduct the operation and use Base Kodiak lodging during the operation.
The Maritime Safety and Security Team will be compiling and distributing a list of resources to be made available to the public which will outline the requirement based on vessel activity type.
Maritime Safety and Security Team wants to ensure that all fishermen and other mariners have had an opportunity to inspect their vessels and verify compliance with federally mandated fishery and safety requirements prior to the Maritime Safety and Security Team commencing operations.
