The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to conduct an aggressive at-sea vessel inspection program this summer that will have members boarding most vessels.

Summer operations in Kodiak waters for the Coast Guard’s Maritime Safety and Security Team are scheduled to start July 24 and go through Aug. 13.

