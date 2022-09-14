Net Your Problem

Courtesy of Net Your Problem

Net Your Problem owner Nicole Baker found “gold” in a pile of worn-out crabline during her August visit to Kodiak.

A Seattle-based fishing gear recycling company wants to set up shop in Gibson Cove. Net Your Problem owner Nicole Baker is applying for a lease of city property near the old cannery site in the cove south of Kodiak’s waterfront.

Baker visited Kodiak last month to find out if she should ramp up her business here after conducting collection events in 2018, 2019, and 2020 that netted 75 tons of trash gear. Prior to her Kodiak visit she prowled Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor waterfronts collecting worn out gillnet and trawl waste.

