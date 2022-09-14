A Seattle-based fishing gear recycling company wants to set up shop in Gibson Cove. Net Your Problem owner Nicole Baker is applying for a lease of city property near the old cannery site in the cove south of Kodiak’s waterfront.
Baker visited Kodiak last month to find out if she should ramp up her business here after conducting collection events in 2018, 2019, and 2020 that netted 75 tons of trash gear. Prior to her Kodiak visit she prowled Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor waterfronts collecting worn out gillnet and trawl waste.
She said after looking at a couple of Kodiak’s private yards, she settled on applying for a city property lease at an old cannery site in Gibson Cove because it has the space she needs and is, relatively speaking, out of the way.
“We looked around to see if there was any place we could set up permanently,” Baker said. “We need a place to break down gear, to run a bailer and load containers.”
Baker said Kodiak has a lot of potential for gear recycling. “Kodiak is on our dream list. It’s the third-largest fishing port in the U.S., and we’ve got some good relationships with people here. Kodiak’s a natural for us.”
Baker served as a NOAA fisheries observer in the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea from 2010 to 2015. Her for-profit company is one of the first in the U.S. to focus on collection, processing and shipping of worn-out trawl, seine and gillnet gear and crabline. She has operations in California, Maine and Massachusetts.
The company needs space in Kodiak to stretch out and separate old gear into specific plastic types.
The polypropylene (mostly lines), polyethylene (trawl gear) and nylon, (gillnets and seine mesh) would be baled on-site and shipped to processors in British Columbia and Oregon. Processors turn the material into plastic pellets, which are sold to manufacturers.
She said many of Kodiak’s numerous gear storage yards can be mined for materials. “We would work with the storage yards and the landfill and contract with truckers to get it to our facility.”
Baker presented the idea of leasing Gibson Cove land to the City Council in August and received local support. “There is only a certain amount of landfill space here, and right now fishermen have two options — take it to the landfill or store it until they don’t want to pay for storage anymore,” said battery and electronics recycler Stephanie Mason.
“There are lots of fishermen who are interested in this. It’s an opportunity to give back, and to set an example as to what a community can do to solve this problem,” said fisherman Franke Brown.
Council member John Whiddon said he’s glad to see the proposal underway, adding: “It sounds like a good business opportunity. We’ll have to wait and see if there are competing proposals out there and see how it fits into the city’s waterfront development plan.”
