Next week’s follow-up interview with two-time borough manager finalist Jessica Johnson was canceled Thursday after she informed the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly that she had accepted another job.
Borough Mayor Aimee Williams said Johnson’s plans are to stay in Kodiak, where her husband, David, currently serves as the city of Kodiak harbor master and port director.
Johnson is currently executive officer at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, where she is scheduled to retire after a 21-year career. Her family has been living in Kodiak for the past eight years.
According to Meagan Christiansen, the borough’s special projects support who has been leading the search for borough manager applicants, Johnson said the other position was a better fit for her. No other information was immediately available, and Johnson could not be reached for comment Thursday by the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Williams said no decision has been made on whether the Borough Assembly will move forward with either of the other two borough manager finalists — Scott Hahn and John Millan. They both interviewed with the Borough Assembly last Tuesday, but not all Assembly members were able to be present.
Williams expects the topic of next steps in the search for a borough manager to be discussed at Thursday’s Kodiak Island Borough Assembly work session.
Hahn has 30 years experience in local government management positions, according to his application, including roles in borough and city management. His most recent position was as city manager for the town of Rifle, Colo.
Millan is a retired U.S. Army veteran with 13 years experience in public service. He currently serves as deputy director for the city of Pasco, Wash., where he manages more than 70 people in public works.
Former Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was let go last June, following an executive session where the Borough Assembly discussed her six-month performance evaluation. In September 2021, the Borough Assembly decided by a 4-3 vote to terminate then-manager Michael Powers, who had been in his role since May 2016.
Last October, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly made an offer to Elke Doom for the borough manager’s job after talking to four finalists. But the Borough Assembly and Doom, interim manager of the Royal Oak Township in the Detroit metro area, could not agree on terms of a contract.
At that time, Johnson had interviewed for the borough manager position but had not made a decision on whether she was going to stay in the Coast Guard and the Borough Assembly wanted to move forward with plans to select a new borough manager.
