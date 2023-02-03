Jessica Johnson

Next week’s follow-up interview with two-time borough manager finalist Jessica Johnson was canceled Thursday after she informed the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly that she had accepted another job.

Borough Mayor Aimee Williams said Johnson’s plans are to stay in Kodiak, where her husband, David, currently serves as the city of Kodiak harbor master and port director.

