Travis Janisch, 43, was charged Friday with a Class C felony after allegedly threatening to harm an employee of the Kodiak Area Native Association and police officers, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
The Kodiak Police Department received a report that Janisch was trespassing on KANA property and repeatedly calling the office and threatening an employee on Friday morning, court documents state.
When officers confronted Janisch outside of the KANA building, Janisch first walked toward the KANA building. Once the officer stated that he was trespassing and could not stay, Janisch started yelling and threatening the officer, court documents state. Janisch allegedly approached the officer while yelling threats, so the officer pulled Janisch to the ground and ordered Janisch to put his hands behind his back, court documents claim. While Janisch was on the ground, he was allegedly holding a pocket knife.
The officer was able to get the knife away from Janisch and then Janisch “obtained a set of keys” and held them in such a way that they could cause injury, court documents claim. Eventually, police officers were able to handcuff Janisch despite struggling, court documents state. During this struggle, Janisch allegedly spit on an officer’s leg multiple times.
While Janisch was being transferred to Kodiak City Jail and once he was in custody, he repeatedly threatened to harm and kill police officers and their family members, the documents allege.
For the past several months, Janisch had been sporadically harassing KANA employees, court documents say. He allegedly confronted people wearing KANA access cards when they were not in locations where they worked and called in several threats to staff members — sometimes called KANA upwards of 30 times a day — court documents state.
The charging documents did not state a potential motive for Jansich’s actions. The District Attorney’s office is not able to disclose any information about Janisch, aside from what is in a public record, because he is being prosectived on multiple charges, according to Kodiak District Attorney Gustaf Olsen.
The Public Defender’s Office could not be reached for comment.
Janisch’s first felony appearance was on Monday. He was in custody at Kodiak City Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to VINE, a criminal case information network. Janisch is facing up to five years imprisonment for the felony charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.