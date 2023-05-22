Virginia Farmier, the executive director of the Helen E. Snedden Foundation, has taken the helm as publisher of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

She replaces Richard Harris, who led the daily publication since February 2018. The change in leadership, effective immediately, was announced to staff during a Friday meeting.

