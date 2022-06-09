It’s getting more and more expensive to buy a home in the state of Alaska.
Housing prices across the state increased by 9% from 2020 to 2021, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported in its June issue of Alaska Economic Trends.
The price increases are not unilateral. Even though housing prices in Kodiak have increased, they only rose by 2.8%, according to the DOLWD.
Both the costs of houses and the number of houses sold in the state increased from 2020 to 2021, while the amount of time that a house spent on the market decreased, according to the Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor attributes this to low interest rates, a limited number of houses and a general increase in cost of goods that occurred during this time frame. Interest rates are rising, but it is unclear how that will impact the housing market, Alaska Economic Trends stated.
Historically, higher interest rates have forced people out of the buying market and decreased the number of people who can take loans, the magazine stated.
“Even with higher average wages, interest rates are still driving affordability,” the maagaine stated.
Foreclosures also dropped from 2020 to 2021, in large part because of the resources available to people who need help in housing finance, including many people who did not have jobs, Alaska Economic Trends reported.
In addition to this, because there was such a high demand for houses, people on the brink of foreclosure were able to sell their houses before it got to that point, the magazine reports.
The average salary in Alaska has increased since the start of the pandemic — it was 7.2% higher in 2020 than it was in 2019 — however this is a misleading number, according to the Department of Labor.
“Average wages rising while total wages and jobs decline is an unusual situation and an example of how the pandemic moved economic indicators in previously unseen ways. Another example is the unusually large pandemic relief payments that more than offset lost wages overall,” the magazine stated.
