A person exiting the Alaska Airlines cargo building at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport couldn’t have said it any better: “That was really beautiful. Margaret would have loved it.”

For roughly 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, the Alutiiq Dancers poured their heart and soul into an emotional performance honoring Margaret Roberts — an Alutiiq legend who died Monday in Kodiak. Roberts was born in 1948.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.