The Alaska Board of Game has passed a new regulation changing deer bag limits in Kodiak.
The board met March 17-21 to discuss Southcentral proposals. During that time, non-resident bag limits were reduced to one buck. The resident bag limit of three Sitka black-tailed deer in Kodiak was not changed.
Currently, reports are that high transporter activity around Port Lions, Old Harbor and Larsen Bay, in particular, are making deer less available for locals invested in subsistence and sport hunting, according to Paul Chervenak, chairman of the Kodiak Advisory Committee.
The Kodiak Advisory Committee and now the Alaska Board of Game both supported the reduction of non-resident bag limits to one deer a year.
Transporters believe this is unlikely to reduce the number of participants but could potentially reduce the number of deer harvested in these areas, according to Chervenak.
The Department of Fish and Game gave statistics during a recent advisory board meeting that indicated an increase in non-resident harvest and participation.
The amount of hunting does not present a biological problem and does not seem to be driving down deer populations. Rather, the harvest of more deer in the indicated areas appears to be creating hunting pressure and driving deer further into harder-to-reach areas. Protected areas, bays or better beaches close to villages get over-harvested and leave less subsistence food available for locals.
Also passed by the Board of Game was Proposal No. 68, which changes the caribou hunting season from a general season harvest ticket to a registration hunt; Proposal No. 70, which modifies the Raspberry Island hunting season and bag limit by changing the antlerless elk drawing hunt to an antlerless registration hunt; and Proposal No. 209, which reallocates four permits each from elk drawing permit hunts to resident registration hunts.
The Alaska Board of Game failed to pass any proposals that would affect the hunting of Kodiak bears. Proposals No. 74 through 80, which proposed changes to bear hunting, all failed. The proposals would have changed a variety of things relating to bear hunting, mostly relating to bag limits and permits.
Proposal No. 76 would have supported an extension to the current Kodiak bear fall hunting season, which is now Oct. 25 to Nov. 30. It would have been expanded from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The proposal also would have supported an extension to the spring season, which is currently April 1 to May 15, suggesting it start on March 1 and stop on May 15.
The Kodiak Fish and Game Advisory Committee could not generate consensus during its own vote on the proposal and did not move forward with support for extending the season.
According to the written proposal, Kodiak bear mortality has increased along Kodiak’s road system, and there is community concern for safety and private property. The proposal stated that early in the spring and late in the fall have increased bear activity because of a lack of natural food sources, and bears are attracted to garbage and livestock food sources during those times.
Without the proposals passing, a bear-specific committee is being re-engaged by the advisory committee and has been meeting to tackle the issue of an increasing number of Kodiak bear encounters with humans.
To stay safe when residents encounter a bear, experts encourage people to quietly leave the area in the same direction from which they came if the bear does not appear to have noticed you. If a bear does notice you, try to appear large by standing near others, if possible, and slowly wave your arms and talk in a normal voice. Prepare a deterrent if you have it.
If Kodiak residents encounter a bear, they can report the incident to the Kodiak Police Department at 907-486-8000 or the Alaska State Troopers at 907-486-4121. In an emergency, dial 911.
Residents with questions on preventing bear encounters may contact the local Department of Fish and Game at 907-486-1880.
