Deer

Courtesy of Alaska Department of Fish and Game

A Sitka blacktail deer is seen on Near Island.

The Alaska Board of Game has passed a new regulation changing deer bag limits in Kodiak.

The board met March 17-21 to discuss Southcentral proposals. During that time, non-resident bag limits were reduced to one buck. The resident bag limit of three Sitka black-tailed deer in Kodiak was not changed. 

