Kodiak is the latest in a growing list of Alaska school districts that is getting rid of or already has gotten rid of mandatory mask policies. Alongside Kodiak are the public schools in Anchorage, Kenai and Mat-Su, among others, all of which have changed their masking policies since the new year.
The change in policy for the Kodiak Island Borough School District will take effect Feb. 28, according to a letter sent to parents.
“We’ve reached a point now where we believe that … [we need to] find a sense of normalcy — whatever that is nowadays — for kids and families,” Superintendent Larry LeDoux said. “[We are trying] to find some way to provide a consistent environment and at the same time try to keep them safe.”
Of all of the district’s COVID prevention policies, the mandatory masking policy was the hardest to enforce, LeDoux said. The school district can contact trace and sanitize buildings, but it cannot guarantee that students are wearing their masks properly at all times or when they meet up with people outside the classroom, LeDoux said.
“I am ecstatic that the mask mandate is no longer being enforced in the schools,” Kelsey Fentress, a parent in the district, said.
Getting rid of the mask-mandatory policy is the first step, Fentress said. Now she’s waiting for schools to ease other COVID mitigation policies, such as screens between students, and take actions to address mental health and developmental problems that she attributes to masking.
“For some kids in these tender, developing years, the masks have served as a sort of ‘hiding place’ from the stresses of the world,” she said. “It may take some work to help kids feel comfortable again with their faces and the faces of others.”
LeDoux will continue to wear a mask and is encouraging others to do the same. Lifting the mask requirement is not a statement about the efficacy of masking, he said.
If there is another outbreak of COVID, a school may reinstate a mandatory masking policy, LeDoux said
Multiple meta-analyses — or a statistical analysis of the results of multiple scientific studies — found that there was no evidence that wearing masks had any impacts on speech development nor social communication in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Nor are there any health risks associated with breathing through masks for prolonged periods of time, according to the AAP.
There are no plans to change any other COVID mitigation policy in the school district as of Monday, LeDoux said. The policies include the sanitation standards of schools, contact tracing and requiring students who test positive for COVID to follow the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, which includes wearing a mask for four days after their symptoms go away.
Recently, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services released a statement from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink and Alaska Commissioner of Education Dr. Michael Johnson giving advice about rolling back COVID precautions. Despite recommending that schools step back from their COVID mitigation steps, the state health department does state that wearing masks is an effective way to lessen the spread of COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.