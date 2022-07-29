Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center has been recognized by Practice Greenhealth for its “superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of different sustainability programs and activities.”
The local hospital was given the Partner Recognition Award, according to a statement from Providence Alaska, the nonprofit network of hospitals and health care facilities that manages Providence Kodiak. Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in the health care industry.
This is the first time Providence Kodiak applied for Practice Greenhealth recognition.
“The Practice Greenhealth award application is a thorough look at a hospital and its practices,” said Laura Mullican, communications specialist for Providence Kodiak, in an email response to questions submitted by the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “There are over 200 questions in 13 categories like profile, goals, waste, procurement, water and greening the operation room.”
Mullican said Providence Kodiak works with the health care network’s sustainability program manager to evaluate its recycling efforts and opportunities to improve waste management.
“This includes recycling items like paper and cardboard, working with our supply chain to recycle medical equipment, looking for opportunities to purchase ‘green’ or ‘recycled’ items, as well as staff education,” Mullican said.
In addition, the hospital looks for opportunities to donate useable items to Kodiak nonprofits. The Salvation Army Food Bank, for instance, gets regular donations of food excess.
“Hospitals have strict guidelines when it comes to how long we’re able to use food products,” Mullican said. “So it’s our goal to make sure the items that are still good get to the people in the community that are in need.”
In addition, compost from the hospital kitchen is donated to local farmers.
Even the hospital’s 16-unit housing project under construction on Bartell Avenue fits with Providence Kodiak’s sustainability plans.
“Not only will this allow us to bring in high-quality caregivers to Kodiak,” Mullican said. “The site was chosen specifically for its proximity to the hospital so employees will be able to walk to work.”
The hospital also has made a commitment to divert more than 50% of its waste from the landfill, Mullican said.
All of these efforts are part of Providence Alaska’s bigger plan to be carbon negative by 2030, something the health care company has been working toward for the past two years.
Providence Kodiak “has really considered our overall impact to the Kodiak community and how the small things we do here can have a big impact throughout the community,” Mullican said.
