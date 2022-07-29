PKIMC

Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center

 JOANN SNODERLY/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center has been recognized by Practice Greenhealth for its “superior performance in environmental sustainability, covering a range of different sustainability programs and activities.”

The local hospital was given the Partner Recognition Award, according to a statement from Providence Alaska, the nonprofit network of hospitals and health care facilities that manages Providence Kodiak. Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in the health care industry.

