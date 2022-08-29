The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has decided to interview at least four candidates for the vacant borough manager’s job. The decision was made following an executive session at Thursday’s specially called meeting.
The borough’s top hired leadership job has been open since June 22, the day after Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was fired at the conclusion of a specially called Assembly meeting that was held for the purpose of discussing Murphy’s six-month performance evaluation.
Last September, the Assembly decided by a 4-3 vote to terminate then-manager Michael Powers, who had been in his role since May 2016.
Thursday, Meagan Christensen, the borough’s special projects and grants writer and borough manager recruitment lead, said the Assembly is looking for a manager who fits both professionally and personally.
“Alaska is different and Kodiak is, too,” Christensen said. “The Assembly is sensitive to that and is looking for someone who can fit in.”
The field was cut from 11 to four after Thursday’s meeting. The borough is not releasing the names or locations of the four remaining candidates until all are notified. Interviews will be held in public and will be scheduled soon, Christensen said. The borough will continue to accept resumes until the post is filled.
The borough is advertising the job on its website and through the Alaska Municipal League and the International City/County Management Association.
Murphy was brought to Kodiak with a starting annual salary of $130,000. Before coming to Kodiak, she had been the assistant city manager for Valdez. She was one of six people interviewed last November from an original pool of 12 applicants.
The borough manager is responsible for a $41 million annual budget and oversight of day-to-day operations of the borough. A complete job description is available at: kodiakak.us/Jobs.aspx
When contacted by KDM shortly after Murphy’s dismissal, Assembly members acknowledged the difficulty that could lie ahead in finding the next borough manager.
“We live in a challenging area,” Joseph Delgado said. “We have a lot of challenges in front of us. We have multiple communities outside of Kodiak that are included in the borough.”
When the Assembly was interviewing for Powers’ replacement, it interviewed six candidates but none of them was brought to Kodiak.
At the time, Murphy told the Assembly that she didn’t need to visit because she had seen the island before.
“Although it looked like we had a good candidate it turns out it wasn’t the right fit,” Delgado said during that June interview.
