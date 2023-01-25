halibut

KDM file photo

Snow speckles the mountains behind St. Herman Harbor. 

 James Brooks

Halibut catch limits for 2023 will be revealed on Friday, the final day of the International Pacific Halibut Commission’s annual in-person meeting, which started Monday in Victoria, British Columbia. 

The IPHC was established by a convention between Canada and the United States in 1923, and includes three commissioners from each country. The IPHC oversees the health of the Pacific halibut stock and sets the catch limits and seasons for eight separate fishing regions in British Columbia, Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska.

