Fishermen at Bristol Bay, the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery, are reeling from news that they will receive a base price of 50 cents a pound from major buyers this season, a 56% cut from the $1.15 they received in 2022. 

That includes dozens of Kodiak fishermen who head to the Bay’s six river systems each summer for sockeyes, the “big money” fish that typically comprises up to two-thirds of the total value of Alaska’s salmon fishery every year.

