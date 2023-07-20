Fishermen at Bristol Bay, the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery, are reeling from news that they will receive a base price of 50 cents a pound from major buyers this season, a 56% cut from the $1.15 they received in 2022.
That includes dozens of Kodiak fishermen who head to the Bay’s six river systems each summer for sockeyes, the “big money” fish that typically comprises up to two-thirds of the total value of Alaska’s salmon fishery every year.
The trade publication Intrafish was first to report that Trident Seafoods made the price announcement to the Bay fishing fleet last Sunday.
The price was quickly matched by North Pacific Seafoods. Peter Pan Seafoods then sweetened the deal with a 20 cent “late season” bonus for those fishing beyond Tuesday, plus handling incentives of up to 30 cents for chilling or bleeding their salmon. That could push the final sockeye price to 80 cents a pound.
The dramatic price drops were not totally unexpected.
For months, news circulated widely about a glut of sockeye salmon held over from last year’s record Bristol Bay harvest of 60 million reds, double the 20 year average, and valued at more than $350 million to fishermen.
But the fish hit markets in the U.S. and abroad at a time of high food inflation costs and low demand. That had Alaska processors scrambling to unload inventories at sharply reduced prices prior to the start of the 2023 fishery.
“The costs of carrying the massive amount of salmon in cold storage warehouses and weak consumer demand have strained the finances of several Alaska salmon processors,” Intrafish reported.
That was little consolation for Justin Arnold, a third-generation fisherman at Bristol Bay who called for more transparency from local buyers.
“We are treated like a partner with these companies, but we have no information,” he told KDLG in Dillingham. “I can get more information on a publicly traded company that I have no stock in then I can get on a company that essentially we don’t know what we’re going to make till after the season.
“We still don’t know if we’re going to get a retro for last season. So we’re almost a year in, and we’re still waiting to know what we’ll make for last year’s fish. It’s not a sustainable way to do business.”
Market tracker Urner-Barry, which has provided in-depth coverage of all major center-of-the-plate proteins since 1858, showed a 22% decline for 4- to 6-pound sockeye salmon compared to the same time last year, according to analysts at Seafoodnews.com. Current quotations are also 23% lower than the five-year average.
Fishery managers indicated this week that the Bristol Bay sockeye catch is on track to come in close to the projected 37.8 million fish. As of Tuesday, the catch totaled nearly 34.5 million reds.
Statewide, the Alaska sockeye salmon harvest is pegged at just over 48 million fish, compared to nearly 75 million taken in 2022. Some believe the lower volume could act as a correction to the large inventories still being carried over from last year.
Meanwhile, the sockeye harvest in Kodiak is projected to be “poor” at just under 1.8 million fish. The sockeye catch so far is just 693,000 fish, according to daily postings at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Blue Sheet.
The Kodiak base price for sockeye salmon was reported at 85 cents per pound, based on fish tickets. That compares to $1.70 in 2022.
So far this season, out of Kodiak’s 586 commercial salmon permit holders, 86 seiners and 86 set gillnet fishermen have made salmon deliveries. By Tuesday, the local harvest was nearing 1.9 million fish on a projected total forecast of nearly 29 million salmon.
