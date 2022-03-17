Kodiak may not be known as an Irish cultural center, but there are a lot of people who celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day.
Approximately 10.6% of the island’s residents are of Irish descent, according to the ACS. Statewide, 9.4% of residents have Irish ancestry, and nationally, 9.2% of the country has Irish ancestry, the ACS reports.
The American Community Survey relies on self-reported data. People can identify themselves as more than one ethnicity in the survey.
Across town, bars and restaurants are offering special meals and drinks to commemorate the holiday to anyone, regardless of their ancestry.
Henry’s Great Alaskan Restaurant will have a corned beef and cabbage lunch special starting at 11:30 a.m. and going until the meals sell out. The meals will cost $15.20 and include horseradish, dijon mustard, carrots and potatoes.
People 60 and over are encouraged to go to the Senior Center, which will also be serving corned beef and cabbage from noon to 1 p.m. The Senior Center asks for a donation of $7 per meal.
Tony’s Bar will be serving special drinks for the night, including Irish Riders, Tropical Leprechauns, Fuzzy Irishman Shots, Honeydew Martinis and green beer. The bar will also be giving away shirts and sunglasses for the occasion.
Kodiak Island Brewery Co. will have green dye on hand for anyone who wants to color their beer.
