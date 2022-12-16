Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing “no major reductions” and “no major adds,” except for public safety, in a new state budget that reduces capital spending and offers an Alaska Permanent Fund dividend next year of $3,860.
In a speech on Thursday, the governor described this “beginning budget,” which is $13.8 billion across all funds, compared with $15.5 billion for the current year, as “a budget people could discuss logically and not emotionally.”
The plan maintains status quo as far as the public education funding formula, the Alaska Marine Highway System and Power Cost Equalization. It also retires millions of dollars in debt.
Budget documents show the University of Alaska is proposed to receive $301 million in undesignated general funds, a $17 million reduction from what was authorized for the current fiscal year.
Dunleavy assumes an average oil price of about $81 a barrel for the budget proposal, which would begin on July 1, 2023.
“I think it’s a reasonable budget,” he said. “I think it continues to move Alaska forward.”
Alaska Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, who is leading a bipartisan majority, said in a statement that Dunleavy’s plan is a “good starting point” but falls short on education and capital spending.
“With any proposal, we won’t agree on every principle,” the statement reads. “I do have some concerns with the proposed PFD amount, no additional resources for education funding, a skeleton version of a capital budget and the possibility we may need a supplemental budget for FY 2023 because of the decline in oil revenues.
“As we go through the process, we will continue to focus on revitalizing Alaska’s economy, improving education, and addressing the state’s high energy costs to provide paths for Alaskans to succeed.”
UA President Pat Pitney said in a statement that the proposal does little in the way of helping the university keep up with inflation and facility maintenance.
“While it provides the critical foundation for our high-quality academic, workforce development, and research programs needed to fuel Alaska’s economy, the budget does not include important priority requests including growing fixed costs such as enhancing our cyber security, managing rising property insurance rates and urgent deferred maintenance projects,” the statement reads.
The Senate Republican Minority, led by Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, also weighed in, calling for a leaner operating plan and more capital spending.
“I will be advocating for additional operating budget efficiencies and a bit more robust capital budget in the upcoming session, but Governor Dunleavy and his team have done a good job and the overall proposal is an excellent starting point,” reads a statement from Hughes.
The plan funds a $9.5 million public health program known as the Healthy Families Initiative and invests $10 million in capital funding to “defend statehood and our constitutional right to develop Alaska’s resources by bringing in outside counsel and expertise for the Statehood Defense Initiative,” reads a news release from the governor’s office.
The governor is proposing to invest $6.4 million toward continuing an elementary school reading program, $5 million for rural professional housing, $4 million for renovations and new public-use cabins operated by Alaska State Parks and $2.75 million for critical minerals mapping.
The budget funds 30 new technical and administrative support staff positions for the Department of Public Safety. Budget documents show the department is proposed to get a $10 million boost.
The governor also wants to spend $2.5 million to modernize the Alaska State Defense Force, including a rapid response team to handle disasters and emergencies.
Dunleavy is proposing a “bold new initiative” to spend $5 million to market Alaska as a destination for American and international businesses. The program would be similar to ongoing tourism marketing.
He is also looking to begin a conversation with lawmakers on expanding the carbon sequestration industry in Alaska. Carbon sequestration has the potential to be tantamount to the oil industry, he said.
This new budget proposal relies on a draw from the Constitutional Budget Reserve (CBR) of $245 million and $20 million from the Statutory Budget Reserve (SBR).
The Legislature will take up the plan when it convenes next month.
“We are looking forward to a robust discussion,” Dunleavy said.
State spending has decreased by 4% since 2019, according to the governor.
