As more and more pinks are reaching streams within an easy drive of town, sports fishermen and an increasing number of Kodiak brown bears are both seeking their share of the bounty.
Add summer campers and sightseers, and the chances for close bear encounters increase, especially around the streams and bridges of Kodiak’s road system.
While bear sightings are pretty much an everyday thing this time of year, actual bear attacks remain relatively rare in Kodiak.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Assistant Game Biologist Nate Svoboda said that’s because Kodiak residents do a good job of co-existing with bears on local trails and streams.
“Most bear encounters on Kodiak Island are pretty uneventful,” Svoboda said. “When it does happen everybody goes about their own business.”
Svoboda said there have been just two bear “attacks” — instances where a bear makes physical contact with a person — in the past five years on Kodiak Island. Both attacks resulted in non-life threatening injuries to the person involved. The last fatal bear attack here was 90 years ago.
“An attack is the exception to the rule — they can occur but are very rare,” Svoboda said.
Calm is key to fishing in bear country, Svoboda said.
Case in point happened Saturday evening on the Russian River in Bells Flats. A lovely time for fishing with families — young children and dogs included — on the river below the highway bridge. A single, medium-sized bear ambled down the south riverbank until it was just across the river from a seven-member fishing party.
As the bear approached, the family quietly gathered, retrieved their fishing lines, and marched upriver in a tight line back to their truck, the bear following within 20 feet, said onlooker Gia Hailu.
“They did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Hailu said. “Everybody was calm and collected, and they kept talking while they walked.” The bear continued under the bridge and disappeared around a bend in the river.
“It sounds like they did it right,” Svoboda said after hearing a description of the encounter. The main thing is to be aware that there are bears here, and acknowledge there is potential to run into one.
Second is preparation — to have a deterrent, like bear spray or a firearm — and third is having a plan. “If you’re in a group you need to talk about what to do if you encounter a bear. You need to have everybody on the same page.”
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is an excellent source of information on coexisting with bears: Adfg.alaska.gov search “Living with Bears.”
