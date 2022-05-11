The Alutiiq Museum will soon launch a three-part video series teaching introductory Alutiiq stitching skills that will aid in preserving and passing on traditional Alaska Native culture. The project will be funded through a $3,400 donation from GCI.
During the pandemic, the Alutiiq Museum searched for ways to continue its programming and found success through the creation of video tutorials teaching traditional skills. By working with culture bearers to develop online resources, the organization was able to help families connect to culture from the safety of their homes.
“Hands-on cultural activities are very popular and help our audience experience Alutiiq traditions, train developing artists, and assist the Alutiiq in living their culture,” said April Laktonen Counceller, the museum’s executive director. “With support from GCI, we’ll now be able to document and teach introductory sewing skills, like basic stitching and embroidery techniques, which will represent a first step in reawakening traditional skin sewing and create a foundation for teaching more complex sewing techniques in the future.”
The museum is working with master skin sewer Susan Malutin to create three short video tutorials that teach sewing techniques through the creation of a small felt pouch. The videos will be accompanied by a set of written instructions and a supply list so learners can follow and apply the skills they learn.
“The preservation of Alaska Native culture is crucial, and GCI is proud to support organizations like the Alutiiq Museum that are finding ways to reach new audiences,” said Jen Nelson, GCI Rural Affairs Director. “GCI is working hard to help close the digital divide and bring digital equity to rural Alaska and provide a platform for innovation as organizations look for new ways to educate the world about Alaska Native culture, skills, and traditions.”
