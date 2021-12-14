Old Harbor School students are documenting their school year one shutter click at a time, thanks to a new class launched by head teacher L. Dale Richesin.
Richesin started the class at Old Harbor after assuming the head teacher role at the start of the school year, and began teaching the village’s middle and high school students.
“The photography class is offered as the sixth period class for all secondary students (grades 6-12),” Richesin told KDM. “We have 14 students enrolled and we make use of our I-Pads as well as four SLR cameras.”
Richesin said secondary school students need an elective.
“It was an easy elective to decide that could involve all the students,” Richesin said.
Richesin was born and raised in Alaska and has taught or been an administrator in Alaska for 18 years, including 14 years as a teacher and vice principal in Togiak and three years as the principal for the school in Anaktuvuk Pass before coming to Kodiak Island.
Prior to that, he taught for 19 years in Chicago at inner city schools.
Richesin said that some of the projects the students have worked on this year include two 10-page PowerPoint presentations introducing themselves or celebrating the village of Old Harbor and a 20-page presentation celebrating the state of Alaska.
“For the introduction to themselves, students were challenged to do a PowerPoint where they introduced themselves, so it gave them an opportunity to take photos of themselves and their friends,” Richesin said.
Old Harbor students expressed appreciation for the class.
“We took pictures of kids playing outside and school activities and more,” said Old Harbor seventh-grader Dale Robertson Jr., in a statement provided by Richesin.
“In photography we took pictures of students making ornaments for Christmas, and other activities and projects,” said sixth grader Malachi Peralta.
The celebration of Old Harbor was more about community pride.
“The project was about what they want to celebrate and are proud of about the village of Old Harbor,” Richesin said. “We took a trip around the village and took pictures, as well as photos of themselves and friends.”
The idea behind the celebration of the Alaska project comes from “trying to advertise to outsiders to come and visit Old Harbor and Alaska.”
“In addition, the students have produced our monthly school newsletter and are about a third of the way complete on producing our school yearbook,” Richesin said. “In every school I’ve taught, I have found the production of a yearbook is a fun activity to produce a lasting memory for the community.”
The photography class became a central part of the yearbook project when a professional photographer had to cancel a visit to Old Harbor at the last minute for student photos.
“We set out a special area where each student was seated and photography students took two or three photos of each of the students and we picked the best one,” Richesin said. “The students loved it because they had been on the other side of the camera so often. It was fun to watch students instruct the other students to ‘sit here, lean forward or turn this way,’ they were giving the same instructions they heard professional photographers give.”
The school newsletter, called Nuniaq, or Alutiiq for Old Harbor, includes reporting and photography of the school and some of the important activities around the village.
“Old Harbor may have done a newsletter years ago, but we revived it,” Richesin said. “Every school I’ve worked at, I’ve pushed for a newsletter because it’s a way for kids to get involved in celebrating what they are doing and what the kids in the lower grades are doing. It’s also a way to celebrate our school and our village.”
Responses to the newsletter in the village “have generally been positive,” he added.
“The students most enjoy taking photos for the newsletter,” Richesin said.
The newsletter is included in the school’s monthly report to the Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education.
“Old Harbor School is a great place and the students have been fun, and the community is real supportive of their school,” Richesin said.
