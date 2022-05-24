The Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill on Monday that, if approved by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, will establish a dementia awareness and early detection campaign, according to a news release from the Alaska House Coalition. This legislation is aimed at improving the state health care infrastructure’s ability to treat the increasing number of patients with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.
“Dementia is a growing problem that affects more and more Alaskans every day,” Speaker of the House Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said in the release. “This bill creates a deduction program within the [Department of Health] to address early detection and diagnosis, as well as build the health care infrastructure needed for the best quality of life for our loved ones. I am thrilled with the passage of this legislation.”
Stutes introduced the bill to the House.
The number of people with Alzheimer’s disease — which is a type of dementia that constitutes 8,500 out of the 12,500 cases of dementia in the state — is expected to increase to 11,000 in 2025, according to the release. The Medicaid costs of caring for Alaskans with Alzheimers is projected to rise by 44.6% as a consequence of this, the press release states. This is the highest projected increase in the United States, the release states. Nationwide, Medicaid costs for caring for patients with Alzheimer’s is expected to rise by 20.2%, the release states.
The earlier someone is diagnosed with dementia, the more time they have to pursue treatments and create care plans, the release states. If approved by the governor, the bill, HB308, would have the Department of Health run a public awareness campaign to educate members of the public and healthcare providers of early signs of dementia, and the importance of early diagnosis of dementia.
This bill would also create a position in the Department of Health for someone to address the rising cases of dementia and assist the department in creating and carrying out plans and resources to improve detection, treatment and healthcare infrastructure, according to the release.
“Everyone in Alaska is affected by dementia, which robs its victims of their memories and their personalities, before ultimately taking their lives,” Sen. Mia Costell, R-Anchorage, said in the release. Costello led the passage of the bill through the Senate. “That’s why raising awareness of this devastating condition and improving quality of life is so important.”
