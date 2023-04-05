CrossFit

Courtesy of Tim Rockenbach

A Kodiak resident works out at CrossFit Kodiak Island. 

Eight Kodiak residents have qualified for a statewide CrossFit competition, the fourth-annual Alaska Invitational.

The eight members of CrossFit Kodiak Island will compete in a series of workouts in CrossFit Alaska in Anchorage. The competitions will involve a variety of gymnastics, weight lifting and endurance workouts. 

