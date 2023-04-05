Eight Kodiak residents have qualified for a statewide CrossFit competition, the fourth-annual Alaska Invitational.
The eight members of CrossFit Kodiak Island will compete in a series of workouts in CrossFit Alaska in Anchorage. The competitions will involve a variety of gymnastics, weight lifting and endurance workouts.
“CrossFit as a program involves strength and conditioning. It’s being able to move your body and/or weight as heavily or as quickly as you can,” Tim Rockenbach, co-owner of CrossFit Kodiak Island, said in an interview with KDM.
To be able to qualify, candidates participated in an online qualifier held at the CrossFit Kodiak Island gym. This year’s competitors from Kodiak will all participate in the Anchorage competition for the first time.
“These particular folks decided they wanted to see how well they would do in the sport of CrossFit,” Tim Rockenbach said. “So, they entered that competition to see how they rank amongst their peers in Alaska.”
The qualifiers will compete in three different divisions: the intermediate, scaled and RX divisions. Michelle and Cadence Pages, Morgan McGinty, Carlie Franz, and Bethany Teichert qualified for the scaled division; Angel Sotelo qualified for the intermediate division; and Camas and Jason Barkemeyer qualified for the top, RX division.
“I’ve never done it before so seeing that there were other athletes at our gym [who] were going to sign up as well...” was inspiring, said qualifier Michelle Pages, in an interview with KDM. “I’m really excited to see all the other athletes throughout the state, to work out with them, and see how we all do.”
Only the top 10-15 candidates in each division qualify to compete, according to Tim Rockenbach.
“I think they’re all very dedicated to being as healthy and as fit as they can, and they come in every day and give it their all and make progress every day,” Tim Rockenbach said.
Members of CrossFit Kodiak Island have placed first in the RX division for the three prior years the competition has been held, according to CrossFit Kodiak co-owner Shanna Rockenbach.
“I think they feel like their training has got them to a place where they all do well,” Shanna Rockenbach said in an interview with KDM. “But I think any competition can be a little nerve wracking.”
The competition’s intermediate and scaled divisions’ competitions are scheduled for April 29. The RX division’s competition is scheduled to take place over two days, May 6 and 7.
