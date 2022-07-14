Kodiak is getting hundreds of short-term visitors today when the first cruise ship of the season, the Roald Amundsen, makes its scheduled port of call.
The ship will be docking at 11 a.m. and staying until 8 p.m.
Added to Hurtigruten Cruises’ fleet in 2019, the Roald Amundsen has a capacity for 565 passengers and 150 crew members, according to KDM research and a statement from Kodiak Resident Agent Nick Szabo.
The Roald Amundsen is arriving from Seward and will be leaving for Dutch Harbor.
The Hurtigruten Cruises’ ship is the first of 10 vessels expected to arrive in Kodiak this season.
The latest addition is the L’Austral, operated by the French cruise line company Compagnie du Ponant. It has 132 cabins and suites for 264 passengers and 140 crew members; it is scheduled to arrive in Kodiak on Sept. 21.
This year’s season will generate only a fraction of the traffic that Kodiak received from cruise ships in 2019, when 28 ships made it to port. The 2020 cruise ship season wouldn’t have been as strong for Kodiak even if it hadn’t been canceled due to COVID because the Holland America Line already had decided to take Kodiak off its schedule. It has added one stop in Kodiak this year.
Kodiak originally was scheduled to host approximately 18 cruise ships, starting in April, but the Russia-Ukraine war caused almost half of this year’s total schedule to cancel plans.
“A lot of those ships come from Asia and Russia,” Aimee Williams, executive director of Discover Kodiak, said in a previous interview. “Because of the conflict in that area those ships didn’t come. … It’s not that those ships didn’t come to Alaska — it’s just that they didn’t come up the Aleutian chain.”
Of the ships that remain on the Kodiak schedule, their capacities range from 237 on the V-Ships’ Scenic Eclipse to 2,106 on Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam.
Williams said cruise ship passengers are typically looking for a couple of things when making a port of call: an abundance of on-shore excursions and good ground transportation.
“It’s hard [for Kodiak] to meet the demand when ships are full,” Williams said. First Student does a really good job of transporting passengers, but when school is in session those buses are being used for students.”
It also doesn’t help that Verizon gets poor reception in Kodiak, Williams said, so passengers with that carrier often have a difficult time staying in touch with their boat if something were to happen and they needed assistance.
