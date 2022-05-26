The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be opening its doors for the first time in two years this Saturday, said Erin Strand. Strand is the Volunteer Coordinator for the Visitor Center.
“I’m really excited for it to reopen,” Strand said. “I think it’s a really cool part of the community … it’s a really kind of unique building in the community that focuses on wildlife.”
The Visitor Center has been closed for two reasons: COVID and staffing, Strand said. Since the National Wildlife Refuge is a part of the U.S. of Fish and Wildlife Service, it needs to adhere to federal COVID protocols, which prevented it from opening throughout much of these past two years. Finally, staff members were shifted throughout the USFW during these past two years, which has left the Visitor Center short staffed until recently.
Strand is one of three permanent staff members. In addition to those three employees, the Visitor Center has two seasonal workers and two interns. Strand herself joined the Visitor Center in December, 2020 and she has never actually seen the Visitor Center open, she said. However, the people she has spoken to in the community have shared her excitement.
The Visitor Center, which is located downtown at 402 Center Avenue, will open up at noon on Saturday and will remain open until 5 p.m. On the opening day — and the opening day alone — the center will exhibit the Alaska Junior Duck Stamp Artwork Display, Strand said. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ran an Alaska Junior Duck Stamp competition where children submitted stamp designs with ducks on them.Starting on Saturday, the Visitor Center will open on its normal schedule: noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday to Saturday, and will be closed on federal holidays, Strand said. The center may revise its hours based on the status of COVID in the community.
Masks will not be required in the Visitor Center, but are encouraged, she said. There will be places for people to sanitize their hands in the station.
The center will resume offering its normal resources: educational kits for students in schools and students who are homeschooled, scavenger hunts, and bear spray for rent, she said.
