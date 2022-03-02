The University of Alaska Fairbanks has invited two people to speak about the trawl industry/fishery scientist relationship that facilitates research and conservation efforts for rockfish in the Gulf of Alaska. Even though the seminar was created with UAF students in mind, anyone from the public can Zoom-in to watch and ask questions.
“We hope to give attendees an appreciation for what goes into a collaboration like this, what rules the industry needs to work under to provide scientifically robust data, what is involved for industry to participate in this effort, and finally how both the science and industry sides manage expectations for the project,” said John Gauvin, who will be speaking at the seminar. Gauvin is the science project director for the Alaska Seafood Cooperative, which is a cooperative of catcher-processors that works with researchers to study and support conservation efforts of flat fish and nonpollock groundfish in the Bering Sea.
Madeline Hall, who is a researcher at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center and Alaska Pacific University Fisheries, will be presenting the researcher’s perspective.
This is meant to be a case study of how industry and scientists work together to study non-pollock groundfish and flat fish in the Bering Sea, Professor Franz Mueter, who organized the seminar, said. Each semester, the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences holds a lecture series arranged by individual professors. Mueter is organizing this semester’s series and will focus on the complexity of boundaries in fisheries management, he said. All of these seminars are open to the public.
“By providing these perspectives, the students and fishery managers who attend the talk can improve it through providing feedback on the scientific and industry perspectives as well as launch their own projects to expand this type of cooperative research,” Gauvin said.
The seminar will take place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, March 4. People can register for it at bit.ly/348orGI.
