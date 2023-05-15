The open city of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Advisory Board seats were filled during last Thursday’s City Council meeting.
Eight open seats on the advisory board were filled by mayoral appointment. Katie Kesling and Chris Paulson were appointed to regular city seats with terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024. Astrid Rose and Sara Loewen-Danelski were appointed to regular city seats for terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
Carmel Carty and Derek Hietala were appointed as advisory board incumbents to regular borough seats on the city parks board ending Dec. 31, 2025. Mark-Anthony Vizcocho and Eileen Fitzgerald were appointed to alternate seats with terms ending Dec. 31.
“I just want to thank everybody that came to fill the seats. For a long time we couldn’t hold quorum,” Council Member John Whiddon said during Thursday’s meeting. “I’m thankful that we have some new, young, good faces and people that probably haven’t served on community boards in the past.”
The city’s Parks and Rec Advisory Board last met in May 2022, according to its website information.
The city’s advisory board had only one person currently holding a seat, and the Kodiak Island Borough’s Parks and Recreation Committee has only three members holding seats, according to both websites.
The City Council reviewed applications during its Tuesday work session.
Kesling is a mother interested in filling the needs for the community on the advisory board. Kesling is hoping to advocate for the Baranof playground as well as kids and families with disabilities.
Paulson is a father with experience in finance, engineering and bookkeeping who discovered the need for board members after speaking with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. He is interested in advocating for younger generations as Kodiak’s demographic grows older.
Loewen-Danelski is a past teacher and a current librarian and mother giving her time to help on the board after the need was brought to her attention following the removal of Baranof Park’s playground. She is also interested in seeing more basketball in the local community.
Rose is a mother who has previously worked in the legislature with capital projects. She is interested in providing the board with direction and giving local parks more maintenance.
Vizcocho will be using his experience with the Filipino-American Association of Kodiak and as a coach to bring the community together.
Fitzgerald has lived in Kodiak since 2008. In the past, she was a practicing lawyer and is now a full-time mother of two kids. She is joining the board to advocate for Baranof Park’s playground and is also interested in developing a rope structure and supporting the skate park.
The Kodiak Island Borough’s Parks and Recreation Committee is still accepting applications for its open seats. Currently the committee only has three members.
Both the city’s advisory board and the borough’s committee need at least four voting members for a quorum and are meant to have seven voting members in seats.
Interested community members may reach out to the borough clerk’s office at (907) 486-9310 or clerks@kodiakak.us to get information or submit an application.
