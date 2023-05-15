Parks and Rec

 

The open city of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Advisory Board seats were filled during last Thursday’s City Council meeting.

Eight open seats on the advisory board were filled by mayoral appointment. Katie Kesling and Chris Paulson were appointed to regular city seats with terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024. Astrid Rose and Sara Loewen-Danelski were appointed to regular city seats for terms set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

