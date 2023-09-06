KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner sat down with Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika last week to get her views on the new school year. She is starting her second year as the leader of Kodiak’s public school system.
Q: What’s the difference between the start of this school year and last year, when everything was new?
A: It’s simply that. At least I have one year under my belt, so I know what to expect for the start of school. … I kept really good notes of what happened and what we needed to do. I knew we were going to do a U.S. Coast Guard meet and greet for all the new Coast Guard families. So I was able to pre-arrange for all of that. We had our slide deck ready.
It’s just the knowing things that are coming up, and knowing how to do it and what’s been done in the past.
Q: Did you do anything differently at the start of this school year?
A: Really the only thing different that we did was instead of having our new teachers’ orientation on a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, we did it on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday so they would have two days between their orientation and when fall in-service started. So that they weren’t overwhelmed. Because we had heard that a lot from them. So that was beneficial.
Q: What did fall in-service week look like?
A: We really focused a lot this year on curriculum — our common vision for learning and what that framework is. We need to ensure that all of our students have a high-quality education in every classroom, every day that they are with us. We did a full day of training on that — just reminding teachers about best practices for engaging students in their academics.
Q: Do our schools have resources for teachers when they feel like they can’t get that engagement?
A: At a lot of our schools, we have instructional coaches that are on staff. And so teachers can voluntarily ask for help from them. And they’ll come in, and they’ll work with that teacher one on one. They’ll model with them. They’ll give them their resources — tools for their toolbox.
Q: You mentioned the curriculum. If I’m the parent of a student this year, am I going to notice that there are some curriculum changes?
A: No, we don’t have any changes in our instructional materials from last year. I think the biggest difference in the primary grades in reading is that all of our teachers are either finished with year one or year two of their letters training, which is on the science of reading. So our teachers are becoming more skilled in how to teach reading.
So that is a big difference that parents will see in our primary grades.
Q: I know the school district’s health curriculum is getting an overhaul. Where are we with that?
A: Last spring, we managed to get through — and had a consensus on — grades K through 5, on what the standards would be and their alignment. But we couldn’t get through grade 6, and so we went up to the last day of school, and many of my teachers on that committee aren’t here for the summer months. So we took a pause. But we will be starting that back up this fall.
Q: What kind of parental involvement is there in this process?
A: We have community members, parents, health professionals, counselors, teachers, admin.
Q: If someone reading this is new to the community, could they volunteer to be part of that committee?
A: We’re trying to keep the committee the same, because they’ve already started the work, they know where we are. So we just want to keep the same committee and move forward.
Q: If I’m that new Coast Guard parent is there a way for my input to be heard?
A: The meetings are open to the public. They can’t participate, but they can listen. And then once we get to the final stages all of that will be brought to the school board, and we will have public input at that time.
Q: So when you say K through 5 is done, it’s not done as in approved by the school board?
A: No, we’ll take it all at once. We still have quite a bit of work to do on K through 5, but at least we got through what we want them to learn. Now it’s arranging it and tying exact skills to it. So we’re probably another full year out.
Q: It looks like you have a full teaching staff, so you’re in a better place there this fall, right?
A: We are fully staffed for our teaching staff. We are still waiting — I think — on two more visas to come through for teachers from the Philippines. We think one will come through within two weeks, and the next one right after that. And then we’ll have everyone on island.
Q: Last year at this time you still had teacher openings.
A: Yes, we did still have openings because we were looking for teachers in the Philippines at this time last year. We’ve been fully staffed in our [certified] staff for a good month.
Q: Great news. How come we’re in a better place this year?
A: Two-fold. No. 1, we started earlier with looking for staff. And No. 2, we’ve reduced staff. As teachers resigned or retired, we looked to see if their positions had to be filled. Because we were also trying to save on our finances because we had a very large deficit going into this school year. Through attrition, we were probably able to cut probably close to15 positions. So those were 15 positions we didn’t have to fill.
Q: What would you tell parents and students your priorities are for this school year? In other words, at the end of the year, what would you have hoped to have accomplished?
A: For me, it’s really making sure our students have the academics that they need. And continuing to work with our staff and our teachers on ensuring that that is happening.
The common vision for learning is something that was developed by leadership four years ago. Last year was year three of implementation of it. But it is hard to get in a new structure for teaching, and so really internalizing that and making sure that our students are getting a high-quality education. That’s No. 1, improving our academic achievement.
Really it’s bringing up our reading [scores] for our primary students. We really do want our students — all of them — to read proficiently by the end of third grade. That’s another big push — reading at the primary level and continuing the work that we started last year.
And I think the other is: We have our new strategic plan. And so we’ll be taking new goals to the school board and really focusing in on our new vision that every student is safe, seen and supported. Our new mission is to engage and empower each student for growth and success.
I don’t want our new mission and vision just to be words on a poster somewhere. I really want us to internalize that and live by that. So what does it mean for everyone to be safe, seen and supported? How do we do that for students? How do we do that for our parents? For our teachers? For our staff?
So I think that’s really why the theme “better together” came out. And so how can we be better together to make sure our mission and our vision is met?
Q: When will you present all this to the school board?
A: We hope to have a retreat date in September or early October to work with them on it. They adopted the new strategic plan priorities, and now we need to present our goals and strategies about how we’re going to meet those this year.
Q: Looking back on what was probably a blur of a first year, what are you most proud of that the schools accomplished?
A: We did a lot last year. Our reading and math scores really did come up in our [statewide achievement tests] anywhere from 7 to 13 percentage points for the district as a whole, so that was a huge accomplishment.
Another one, and it doesn’t have really to do with students but it affects them, is that we negotiated and successfully ratified with all four associations. And that was a lot of behind-the-scenes work that people didn’t realize was going on.
But I think in the spring there probably wasn’t either a night or a weekend that I wasn’t in negotiations with one group or another.
Q: What are the four groups?
A: Teachers. Classified staff. Administrators. And then we have our administrative professionals, which are classified administrators.
Q: For instance?
A: Our CFO, our maintenance director, HR director.
Q: What do you see as the future of high school football? Do we continue to spend all this money on a football program when it appears by number of students wanting to play that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest?
A: I don’t know if it’s just football, but football is a good example. I don’t think that I’ve been telling anyone that we aren’t in financial straits here. One of the things that the board and I have been discussing is: We need to start taking a hard look at our finances as a whole, and what are our programmatic costs. For example, how many students, how much does it cost, for all programs. Because we already are starting with a large deficit this year and going into another, bigger deficit coming into next year.
And, so, while we managed to cut over $2 million this year, we need to do that again going into next year, which is going to mean we’ve looked at what teaching positions we can cut. Now it’s going to be elsewhere that we’re going to have to look at.
Q: While at the same time maybe re-opening a village school.
A: Possibly. [Karluk doesn’t] have 10 students yet. I heard today that they found a family with five students, but that brings that total to seven.
One of the things that I’m concerned about Karluk is that if they bring in two families we still don’t have a teacher, and there is no housing for the teacher. And that is a huge concern for me.
Q: Anything else you would want parents, students and staff to know?
A: Any new first-year superintendent reflects on things that went well and didn’t go well the previous year, and how do we take the things that didn’t go well as a learning experience? We heard loud and clear when we were in our strategic planning meetings with the community that we need to work on proactive, transparent communication. That is going to be a big focus this year, from my office down to the classroom. How can we communicate better with our families and our community in a proactive manner? We’ve already started on that to some extent.
