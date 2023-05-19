Special Olympics torch runners enjoy clear day

Kodiak Police Officer Shane Parker, left, lights the Torch of Hope held by his son Kaleb used for the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

 

 

 JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Rain or shine, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, with participants meeting in the high school parking lot.

For six years, Kodiak Police Officer Shane Parker has been the face of law enforcement for the local event. And his wife, Tracy, has been the organizer of the fundraiser for the last four years. “It seemed a natural fit,” Tracy told the Kodiak Daily Mirror.

