Rain or shine, the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, with participants meeting in the high school parking lot.
For six years, Kodiak Police Officer Shane Parker has been the face of law enforcement for the local event. And his wife, Tracy, has been the organizer of the fundraiser for the last four years. “It seemed a natural fit,” Tracy told the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
You could say it’s a family affair.
The Parkers have two sons: Kaleb, who participates in the Special Olympics program, and Isaac, who faithfully volunteers his time in the Torch Run. There is an entire community of support behind the Torch Run, including the Kodiak Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, USCG Base Kodiak, law enforcement spouses, and many Special Olympics coaches and volunteers.
The Parkers said proceeds go directly to Kodiak’s Special Olympics program. The money earned from the fundraiser will be used for a variety of benefits for the athletes, ranging from new equipment to airline tickets. Last year, the Torch Run raised $3,000 in Kodiak.
This year, the Parkers are hoping to exceed that amount in order to better support Kodiak’s growing number of athletes. The Torch Run is one of two official annual Special Olympics’ fundraisers in Kodiak, but donations can be made year-round.
The Kodiak Special Olympics Program offers swimming, powerlifting, track and field, bowling, golf and floor hockey. Tracy said that each season there are anywhere from 20 to 30 athletes, and the same number of volunteers, called partners.
Last year, Kaleb and his partner Rachel Hinman placed third in their division at the state level. Kaleb said: “Participating in Special Olympics has helped me become more social and build my self confidence.”
The Torch Run is open to the public, and donations are welcome. The 5k begins at the Kodiak High School parking lot, goes across the Near Island bridge to the gate before Trident Basin, and ends with a loop back.
