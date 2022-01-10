The island has moved to a Yellow Alert level as the number of known, active COVID cases increased to 348 on Friday, the Emergency Operations Center announced. This is the highest number of known, active cases on the island since the start of the pandemic, according to numbers reported by the Emergency Operations Center.
COVID is spreading rapidly throughout the island. From Jan. 3, through Jan. 6, 301 cases of COVID were diagnosed on the island, as of Friday. The number of known, active cases increased 92 cases, or almost 36%, between Wednesday and Friday alone, based on numbers announced by the Emergency Operations Center on Friday.
Of the cases of COVID diagnosed between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, two of them were travel related, two of them were from nonresidents in the island, the Emergency Operations Center reported. In addition to that, 175 of the cases between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 were caused by unspecified reasons and the residential status of those 175 people were not specified in the Emergency Operations Center’s reports. Unless stated otherwise, the reason for transmission for all cases are classified as community spread.
On Wednesday, the EOC announced that 99 cases of COVID were diagnosed on Tuesday. However, the updated numbers released by the EOC on Friday indicate that 108 cases were diagnosed on Tuesday, which is the highest number of cases reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, 103 people have been hospitalized and nine people have died for reasons associated with the pandemic, the Emergency Operations Center reported. One of these people was discharged from the hospital sometime between Wednesday and Friday, based on reports from the Emergency Operations Center. There have been a total of 3,205 known cases of COVID on the island since the start of the pandemic, the Emergency Operations Center reported on Friday.
In addition to COVID, there are outbreaks of the flu and respiratory syncytial virus in the community, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
The Emergency Operations Center will be announcing COVID numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the surge calms down.
