The F/V Eowyn capsized in Whale Pass last Saturday with the crew briefly trapped inside.
The Eowyn, a 38-foot commercial seiner, had four crew members on board when it capsized. Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the incident after receiving a report at 12:50 p.m.
When the vessel capsized it temporarily trapped the skipper in the wheelhouse and three crew members in the main cabin, according to Trooper reports. Crew members estimated they were trapped for about three minutes before they were able to escape the vessel, according to Trooper reports.
Troopers were able to contact the occupants of nearby vessels and residents who witnessed the Eowyn after it had capsized, and at least two vessels were able to give aid.
The crew was able to board a Good Samaritan skiff as the Eowyn partially sank. The incident resulted in only minor injuries, and crew members declined medical attention.
Another Good Samaritan fishing vessel volunteered to tow the seiner to shallow water and secure it to a nearby beach, according to Trooper reports. The four crew members of the seiner were transported to Kodiak aboard the Alaska State Trooper vessel P/V Cama’i.
However, the Eowyn did not remain anchored, according to a report from the Coast Guard. It was last reported to be drifting eastward. The Marine Safety Detachment Kodiak is aware of the situation.
The vessel is not in the vicinity of any refuge, sanctuary, critical habitat area or wildlife range, according to the Coast Guard report. Hourly marine safety information is broadcasted for marine traffic.
