The recently approved Alaska state budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes one-time additional education funding of $175 million.
“It’s a relief that now we know what’s going to happen,” Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika told KDM last Friday. “We do have the one-time funding coming. It’ll help us with those one-time costs.”
The only thing left is for Dunleavy to sign off on the budget.
Then the Kodiak Island Borough School District will be able to finalize its own budget. The district is required to submit its budget to the state by July 1.
Mika said she will recommend the Board of Education put its part of the extra state funds to go at least partly toward covering the district’s $2.4 million deficit. But a more permanent increase in funding is needed to be able to carry the school district going forward.
“I have hope that next [legislative] session will be able to once again try to get money inside the [Base Student Allocation] because that’s where we need it,” Mika said.
The one-time increase in education funds will add about $680 to the state’s per-student public school funding formula. The exact amount the district will receive isn’t yet calculated. The funds will run through the foundation formula, which bases the funding allocation on a number of factors.
The district had already gone to the Kodiak Island Borough to request more funding. The Kodiak Island Borough has until Thursday to accept or deny the district’s request for an increase of $500,000 to help cover the school district’s budget. However, the borough’s budget presented in April did not include more funding for the district beyond its original allocation.
“I’m always going to prepare a budget based on us not getting anything, which is what we did this year,” Mika said.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through one or two years, if necessary. Leaving some open positions unfilled as necessary, the district hopes it will be able to create a balanced budget, according to Mika.
“We have to do due diligence as a school district to make sure that we are being fiscally responsible to the best of our ability,” Mika said.
Leaving some open positions unfilled would result in increasing some classroom sizes but would not include cutting positions, according to Mika.
“Every school district is facing it. Every borough is facing it. The cost of living in Alaska is expensive but worth it,” Mika said. “It’s just difficult when you don’t have those inflation-proofing mechanisms.”
After the 2024 Fiscal Year, there may need to be cuts to services if the school district doesn’t receive more funding.
“I’m looking forward to the future,” Mika said. “It’s not all doom and gloom. We are doing great things in the school district, and we have a great working relationship with the borough and with our representatives.”
