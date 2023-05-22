Cyndy Mika

The recently approved Alaska state budget for Fiscal Year 2024 includes one-time additional education funding of $175 million.

“It’s a relief that now we know what’s going to happen,” Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika told KDM last Friday. “We do have the one-time funding coming. It’ll help us with those one-time costs.”

