Bill Murray and his party of parapsychologists pals would have been proud.
Standing in ankle-deep water, a control box connected to a battery strapped to his back and his right hand holding a pole, Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak biologist Daniel Smith sent electrical currents into Buskin Lake.
It was a scene straight out of Ghostbusters. Only Smith wasn’t hunting for ghosts but instead was searching for juvenile crayfish.
On this occasion, Smith — known as a diver for the mudbugs — used electrofishing, Sun’aq Tribe’s newest tool to curtail the crayfish problem at Buskin Lake. He was learning from hired gun William Frost, a retired Alaska Department of Fish and Game employee who is the Tom Brady of electrofishing.
Frost lives in Anton Larsen Bay, runs a consulting business with his wife, and is sometimes called upon to dust off his skills.
“I did a lot of electrofishing in my career — a lot on Kodiak, Afognak and all over the island,” Frost said.
Electrofishing is quite simple. Electric waves shoot through the water when a lever on the pole — attached to the backpack shocker — is pushed down. The current attracts the crayfish, but does not harm nearby fish, or people.
“When it is stunned by the current — or voltage — then the netter to the side is going to try to get them when they are dazed,” Smith said.
This method, as opposed to snorkeling and flipping over rocks, will help biologists fill up the nets faster with kid crayfish.
“Through diving, you can really focus on the adult crayfish because they are easier to see and catch,” Smith said. “This method will key in on the juveniles on the shorelines.”
Buskin Lake is the only place in Alaska where crayfish can be found. That’s not a good thing. The mudbugs are destructive to the ecosystem, particularly Kodiak’s salmon population. Sun’aq Tribe and the Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District have concentrated on eradicating the crayfish since 2015. It’s not easy, as they multiply fast.
Community members can help in the fight as Sun’aq is hosting its second crayfish derby on Saturday. The collecting begins at 1 p.m. at the Buskin weir. And for those hoping to see electrofishing, sorry, that method will not be used. Don’t be too disappointed, though, prizes will be awarded for the individual/team that catches the most crayfish and for the kid who catches the scariest crayfish.
“We’ve got to get rid of as many as we can,” said Matthew Van Daele, a biologist for the Sun’aq Tribe. “It’s a competition, and I didn’t necessarily want it to be a fair fight, so I didn’t put size limits on teams. We want to catch as many as possible. Even if we lose, we win.”
A crayfish boil will follow the derby. The start of the cookout will be dictated by how quickly the crayfish can be caught. More than 400 crayfish were caught at the first derby, so it shouldn’t take long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.