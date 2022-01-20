Kodiak resident Andrew L. Rice, 24, was charged with a Class C felony for promoting contraband of a controlled substance on Saturday. The charge came after Alaska State Troopers found a “white powder-like substance” concealed in his underwear on Friday, according to an Alaska State Trooper’s dispatch.
Before the discovery, Rice was arrested for a bench warrant, or a warrant approved by a judge, according to the daily dispatch. The warrant was related to a burglary that Rice was charged in connection with in October 2019, according to court records. The case involving the burglary is still open, according to court documents.
Rice was charged with promoting contraband and violating conditions of release, according to court documents. The maximum penalty for Class C felonies is five years in prison.
Rice was assigned a public defender, who could not be reached for comment. After his initial arrest, Rice was brought to the Kodiak Jail. His bond was posted and he is not incarcerated at the moment.
