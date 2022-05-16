Duke University Ph.D. student Dana Wright came to Kodiak to study a baleen whale owned by the Kodiak History Museum. Baleen are bristle-like hairs that grow out of the baleen plate on the upper gum of certain whales, which filter plankton from water.
Wright is hoping to discover information about the migration patterns of the North Pacific right whales — the most endangered species of large whales — by studying the museum’s baleen. Wright gave a presentation on her research at the museum on Friday.
“I feel so fortunate that the museum is letting me sample this plate,” Wright said. “These whales are so rare, so it’s hard to find samples.”
There used to be tens of thousands of North Pacific right whales but thanks to whaling, their population has been reduced to 31, she said. If researchers can uncover where these whales migrate, then they can offer them more protections.
There are a lot of mysteries surrounding the small population of whales, Wright said. Almost all of what scientists assume about them are based on knowledge of how other right whale populations behave, she said. However, this is one piece of information that researchers cannot confidently extrapolate from the behavior of other right whales, and that is where the North Pacific right whale populations go in the winter, she said.
Researchers believe that they calve, or give birth, during that time frame. They most likely go to warmer waters to do so, because that is what other right whales do, sWrighte said.
Wright will share her findings with the museum so it can gain more insight into its artifact. The museum found the baleen when it was assessing its collections. The only thing the museum knows about it is that it’s whale baleen and was donated in the 1970s, but not who donated it or even if the baleen belongs to a right whale, she said. The museum staff believes that it might, because right whales feed in Kodiak and the Bering Sea during the summer, Wright said. There are also records of Alutiiq people hunting for them in the past, she said.
It is difficult to get a sample of North Pacific right whale baleen, Wright said. She has only seen five baleens in the country and four of them were at the Smithsonian, she said. None of them were in as good condition as the one that the Kodiak History Museum has, she said. If it is a right whale baleen, then it will also be the longest one Wright has seen, at 10 feet in length.
