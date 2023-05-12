A Kodiak City Jail correctional officer has been arrested on charges of sexual assault that allegedly took place with a woman being held in the jail.
Officer Fredrick Fangonilo, 24, has been charged with a felony case of sexual assault in the third degree. The incident allegedly took place inside the jail more than 12 months ago. The victim reported the incident to the Kodiak Police Department on April 27, according to court records.
Fangonilo allegedly flirted with the victim for two to three days while she was in custody at the Kodiak jail, according to court records. Fangonilo allegedly asked the victim to “hook up” and then planned to take her from the jail, according to court records.
Fangonilo allegedly took the victim to a separate room in the jail under the pretense of cleaning it, but instead the victim and Fangonilo engaged in sexual acts, according to court records. The victim was then returned to her cell.
Jail logs show that on March 29, 2022, Fangonilo took the victim from her cell and after 9 minutes logged the victim in as returning to her cell, according to court records.
Kodiak City Police Chief Tim Putney said it is common for correctional officers to move inmates from their cells to assist with routine cleaning, and the action didn’t raise any concerns.
Another correctional officer working at the time verified Fangonilo taking the victim from her cell to the room where the incident allegedly occurred and then returning the victim, according to court records.
Fangonilo was interviewed by the Kodiak Police Department on Wednesday, and after the interviewer inquired about an incident that allegedly happened approximately a year ago, Fangonilo is reported to have said: “I think I have an idea, involving, I’m assuming an inmate,” according to court records. Fangonilo then requested an attorney, according to court records.
Fangonilo was then placed under arrest, and the Kodiak Police Department placed him on administrative leave. The city of Kodiak has a set process outlined for disciplinary actions. Fangonilo will be prohibited from being at the Kodiak Police Department until the issue is settled out of court, with a guilty verdict or he is found to be not guilty. Administrative leave starts as paid leave but may transition to unpaid leave.
Fangonilo has been working at the Kodiak City Jail for about five years, according to Putney. Background checks, medical evaluations, urine analysis and psych tests are required for all correctional officers. However, the psychological evaluation is a recent addition to the requirements and Fangonilo would not have had one, according to Putney. Fangonilo had no prior disciplinary concerns.
“We’re definitely looking at our security procedures and seeing what we can do to minimize the chances of it ever occurring again,” Putney said in an interview with KDM.
Putney said he has never seen an incident like this occur in more than 20 years of working at the department.
