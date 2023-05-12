A Kodiak City Jail correctional officer has been arrested on charges of sexual assault that allegedly took place with a woman being held in the jail.

Officer Fredrick Fangonilo, 24, has been charged with a felony case of sexual assault in the third degree. The incident allegedly took place inside the jail more than 12 months ago. The victim reported the incident to the Kodiak Police Department on April 27, according to court records.

