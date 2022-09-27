With 18 currently reported cases of COVID and no hospitalizations in Kodiak, the borough’s most recent report generally mirrors the rest of Alaska and the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data does not include results from home-test kits.
As of Monday morning, Kodiak’s risk for infection from COVID was in the “green,” or low zone, along with most of the state’s population. Only the North Slope, Nome, Yakutat and the Hoonah-Angoon region of the Southeast are listed as “yellow,” or medium-risk communities. There are currently no “red” zones — the highest risk level — in Alaska.
The CDC releases updated COVID stats every Monday through Friday at the present time. As of Monday, there were 18 confirmed cases of COVID on the Island. That’s one more case than the CDC reported last Monday.
There are currently no COVID-related hospitalizations in Kodiak, according to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center. A total of 37 people are hospitalized with COVID-related symptoms statewide, according to the Alaska Department of Health.
Through Sept. 20, the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID in Kodiak was 11.97 percent, down slightly from the week prior. A total of 168 people tested for COVID in Kodiak between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22.
According to CDC, slightly more than 66 percent of Island residents — 8,612 people — were fully vaccinated as of Sept. 22. Only half of island residents have had a first booster shot, and 29 percent have had both recommended boosters.
The most vaccinated age group on the Island is those over 65. A total of 95 percent of seniors over 65 have had the first series of shots, and 82 percent have had at least one booster shot. A total of 40 percent of seniors over 65 have had both boosters.
Alaska has shown a continued slowing of the disease through Sept. 17. Some trends published Monday by the Alaska Department of Health include:
COVID transmission continues to occur in many communities across Alaska, though cases and hospitalizations are trending down.
747 cases were reported in Alaska the week of Sept. 11–Sept. 17, a 13 percent decrease compared to the previous week.
Cases have been declining in the five largest boroughs over the past few weeks (Municipality of Anchorage, Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, and the City and Borough of Juneau).
The intensity of COVID transmission varies among communities outside the largest boroughs. Trajectories are mixed, with COVID cases declining or holding steady in most communities but increasing in a few. Making comparisons between communities is difficult because testing practices may vary between communities. While many infections with the virus that causes COVID are not detected or reported, changes over time in the number of reported cases still provide useful information about the trajectory of the pandemic.
COVID cases continue to occur in many communities in Alaska off the road system, with some communities experiencing high numbers of cases relative to their population size.
The Omicron variant accounts for almost all of the COVID cases circulating in Alaska. The latest available data shows that the BA.5 lineage of Omicron is dominant in Alaska, though the BA.4.6 variant has been detected more frequently in recent weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.