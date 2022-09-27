With 18 currently reported cases of COVID and no hospitalizations in Kodiak, the borough’s most recent report generally mirrors the rest of Alaska and the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data does not include results from home-test kits.

As of Monday morning, Kodiak’s risk for infection from COVID was in the “green,” or low zone, along with most of the state’s population. Only the North Slope, Nome, Yakutat and the Hoonah-Angoon region of the Southeast are listed as “yellow,” or medium-risk communities. There are currently no “red” zones — the highest risk level — in Alaska.

