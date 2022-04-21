The Kodiak Harvest Food Co-op has opened its long-awaited food hub at 1420 Selig St.
“The food hub is part of Kodiak Harvest’s continued effort to increase production of and access to local, fresh, healthy foods that improve the Kodiak community’s physical and economic health,” the press release states.
In the past, Kodiak Harvest ran seasonal pop-up markets, but now the KHFC will be able to sell Alaskan and locally grown produce, as well as other products such as coffee, tea, chocolate and various skin care products year-round, said Kodiak Harvest Director Tifani Perez. The new system has been catching on quickly.
Kodiak Harvest started its weekly order-and-pick-up system on the week of April 4, according to the press release. Around 20 people have shown up to the past two pickups, Perez said.
“I think that there’s definitely interest in having a local food co-op that focuses on more locally and sustainably sourced local food products to supplement some of the challenges you see with bringing food in from far away,” Perez said.
Food shipments to the island are not always reliable and the pandemic has only highlighted that fact, she said.
There are 560 members in the cooperative, all of whom are locals, Perez said. However, only a handful of vendors sold products through the store these past two weeks, she said. Perez is expecting that number to increase as the growing season starts. In the future, the cooperative is hoping to sell retail items out of their storefront as well, Perez said.
Kodiak Harvest has been working toward establishing a permanent food hub for years now. The cooperative was given a $292,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agricultures’ Local Food Promotion Programs to expand its operations at the end of 2020, said Perez. The money will run out soon, but Kodiak Harvest is taking steps to ensure that they are self-sustainable by then.
People who are interested in selling produce, cottage food items, and other personal care products can contact sales@kodiakharvest.org.
The co-op is continuously searching for new members, Perez said. Anyone can become a member, regardless of whether or not they sell items through the market. There is a one-time membership fee of $150 that can be paid up front or in multiple installments over the course of a year and a half, Perez said.
Members have input in how it is run and may receive portions of the co-op’s annual profit in the form of patronage dividend rebates that are determined by the Board of Directors, said Perez.
There will be produce and product pickups every Saturday from 12-3 p.m. in unit 100 in 1420 Selig. People can order products online from noon on Thursdays to noon on Fridays through kodiak-harvest-cooperative.square.site.
