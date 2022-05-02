The City Council decided against buying a fifth Portland Loo at its regular meeting on Thursday. The Portland Loos are stand-alone public restrooms. A fifth loo would have cost a maximum of $165,611 to buy, not factoring installation costs, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.
Presently, the city of Kodiak has purchased four Portland Loo that it plans to install downtown. These loos cost a total of $450,000 to buy, and are estimated to cost around $200,000 to install.
The Kodiak Island Borough gave the city around $150,000 from the Commercial Passenger Vessel Tax — which cruise ships pay — for the purchase of the initial four loos. Among other sources, the city of also used money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to purchase these loos, on the grounds that they would promote public sanitation and, as a result, mitigate the spread of COVID, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.
The council had the option of postponing the motion indefinitely but decided against that action. In a few months, the terms of the purchase outlined in the contract might change significantly, given the changing costs of shipping and other factors, Councilman John Whiddon said.
Even though the City Council rejected a motion that would allow City Manager Mike Tvenge to proceed with the purchase, there is still a possibility Kodiak might have a fifth Portland Loo in the future.
“It makes sense to clean this up and if we decide to buy one after six months, then we can bring back a whole new motion,” Whiddon said.
PRICE OF LABORATORY WATER BACTERIAL
ANALYSIS INCREASES
The city conducted its annual review of the scheduling fees for its laboratory services and made the following decisions about the cost of tests:
Colilert PA Total Coliform/E. Coli (SM 9223 B) increased from $60 to $70.
Fecal Coliform MF mFC (SM 9222 D) tests increased from $70 to $100
Coliform/E. Coli Colilert MPN LT2 (SM 9223 B) increased from $80 to $100
Heterotrophic Count SimPlate method (SM 9215 E) increased from $90 to $100
Wastewater Enterococci MPN (D6503-19) did not change prices. Tests cost $100.
Biochemical Oxygen Demand (B.O.D.5) analysis (SM 5210 B) increased from $95 to $120.
There was a public hearing about these changes at Thursday’s meeting. No public comments were made. Afterward, the council unanimously approved these changes.
