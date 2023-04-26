Ron Acarregui, Tyler Kornelis and Ben Millstein won re-election to their seats on the Kodiak Electric Association board. Results were announced Monday during the KEA Annual Membership Meeting.
Acarregui received 584 votes, Kornelis received 590 and Millstein received 578 votes.
“The board of directors is democratically elected by the membership to manage and direct the affairs of the cooperative,” KEA spokesperson Nancy Sweeney said in a previous email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
“All of the powers of the corporation, such as [the ability] to borrow money, to authorize the construction of power lines and to employ personnel reside with the board, with the exception of those powers which are explicitly reserved to the membership.”
The Kodiak Electric Association voting packets for the 2023 election were mailed to KEA members on March 30. The last pickup of envelopes was on Friday at the Kodiak Post Office.
The board is made up of nine elected voting directors and one non-voting appointed representative from the Coast Guard. Directors serve in staggered terms, with elections held each spring.
Board members who were not up for re-election this year are Chairman Michael Brechan, Secretary/Treasurer Stosh Anderson, and directors Cliff Davidson, Linda Freed, Meghan Kelly and Matt Moir.
At a meeting last week, the board elected officers and set the date and time for the monthly regular board meetings for the upcoming year.
