Baranof Park

The Lion Lee Franklin Memorial Playground at Baranof Park. 

The city of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is meeting today for the first time since new members have been appointed and will immediately be tackling the most sensitive item on its radar: the new playground for Baranof Park.

The City Council made changes to the structure of the board at last Thursday’s meeting.

