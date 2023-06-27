The city of Kodiak Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is meeting today for the first time since new members have been appointed and will immediately be tackling the most sensitive item on its radar: the new playground for Baranof Park.
The City Council made changes to the structure of the board at last Thursday’s meeting.
The topic of a slow start for the reorganized board came up at Thursday’s City Council meeting during the public comments period.
“We still haven’t met,” Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Aileen Fitzgerald told the council. “The board is full; we still haven’t met all this time, and apparently, it’s because there’s a move to change the resolution… . Even though trees have been marked for taking down, parks have been changed, plans have been made for the new Baranof Park, none of it has gone through the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.”
Council member Terry Haines asked about Fitzgerald’s testimony when the Parks and Rec Advisory Board came up in the meeting. “Given the testimony received about the timeliness of getting these meetings going during this time of change at the park, what would be the quickest timeline for the first meeting of our new Parks and Recreation [advisory board]?”
The city clerk responded to the question by saying that the next meeting was scheduled for today, and that it was scheduled by the Parks and Recreation department director and chair of the advisory board.
The biggest change to the advisory board allows for the student and Coast Guard positions to become vot- ing members. An email from Lindsey Glenn to the parks and recreation department director recommended a familiar name be added to the board, Nora Saltonstall, and asked for changes to the student role. Saltonstall gives her time to act as the voice of students on the Board of Education.
“Our council has started the discussion and has expressed interest in asking to change the student position from advisory to become a voting position,” Glenn wrote. “Our council gets asked a lot to provide students as advisors on different boards, and we do appreciate our community’s interest to have students’ voices at the table. However, we are finding it more and more difficult to fill these board positions because students are not feeling that their voice has any weight. I know this position has been vacant for some time, and we are eager to work with Parks and Rec and would like to commit to being more consistent.”
Another change includes the format for public comments, which is now limited to three minutes, and residency requirements for board members: Three of the advisory board members now have to live outside the city of Kodiak.
The powers and duties were also clarified in the new resolution, giving the board the power to provide feedback on the Capital Improvement List relating Parks and Recreation, reviewing and recommending fees, charges and tariffs relating to Parks and Recreation, providing feedback on proposed issues and legislation as directed by the City Council, and act as a conduit to receive and evaluate formal and informal advice on department operations from user groups. The changes passed unanimously by vote of the city council.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is scheduled to meet at noon today in the Baranof Park Office.
